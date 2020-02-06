We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A rare 2p coin could land you with more than £300 if you find it rattling around in your spare change.

A special 2p coin was sold on eBay this month for a whopping price of £301, which is more than 15,050 times its original value.

While at first glance the coin may look like any other, if you look close you’ll see why it’s sought after by collectors.

The coin is one of a few 2 pence pieces made in 1983 that are engraved with the words “NEW PENCE’.

Between 1971 and 1981, all 2ps were minted like this, until The Royal Mint changed its wording to read ‘TWO PENCE’.

But fast forward to 1983 and a batch of ‘NEW PENCE’ coins were accidentally created.

They were made to a higher quality than normal circulating coins and included in special collector sets.

According to The Royal Mint, very few of these pieces are now in circulation, which is why keen coin collectors are desperate to get their hands on them.

Coin fanatic, Colin Hunter has revealed just how to scour the web to find the best finds.

He told The Sun, “Use search terms such as ‘1983 Martini’ or ‘1983 Heinz’ and sort by newly listed on eBay. These brands released sets for coin collectors and they may include the error coin.

“By entering these search terms in eBay – or having eBay notify you of new listing containing these words – you can be the first to spot a buy it now listing for a set that contains this error coin.

“These standard 1983 sets sell for £10 so you could find a bargain if you can find one containing the error coin for that price.

“They have been listed in the past at low prices by people who have not heard of the 1983 New Pence 2p.”