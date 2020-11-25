This RealTechniques brush set is less than £20 at LookFantastic NOW

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Right now RealTechniques is offering a bargain bundle of brushes (try saying that three times fast)!

Black Friday takes place on 27th November, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

Big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

With Black Friday 2020 less than 48 hours away, our purses are at the ready for the online shopping event of the year.

Between the big day on Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll see retailers up and down the country slashing prices on pretty much everything. We’re talking discounts of 20%, 30% and even 50%, whether you’re after a new KitchenAid or kids toys for Christmas.

And that of course includes beauty; you’ll be able to get significantly discounted beauty gadgets and cheap perfumes galore.

If your make-up brushes are looking a bit knackered, we’ve got some great news – right now you can bag yourself better than half price on a few new brushes from iconic brand RealTechniques.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set

Save £19.01 – View at Lookfantastic



Created by make-up artists turned YouTubers Sam and Nic Chapman, aka “Pixiwoo”, the brushes are professional level tools that don’t come with the eyewatering price tag to match. And there’s really no better time to treat yourself (or a loved one!) to some brand new tools with this better than half price deal.

What’s inside the RealTechniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set?

Inside this five-piece set you’ll get the following brushes and tools, great for applying blusher, powder, foundation and eyeshadow.

400 Blush Brush

402 Setting Brush

300 Deluxe Crease Brush

200 Expert Face Brush

Miracle Sponge

This would make for a great Christmas gift for any beauty lover – or simply a bit of self gifting ahead of December the 25th.

You’ll have to fight us for one of these super sets!