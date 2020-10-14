Trending:

The internet is obsessed with the Revlon One Step blow dry brush – and it’s half price right now!

This'll change up your entire beauty routine...
Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing and there's still time to make huge savings on hundreds of products - including the Revlon One Step blow dry brush that has taken the internet by storm.

    The Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser has become a social media sensation with countless videos of the hair tool going viral and beauty fans hailing it as ‘life changing’. 

    The game-changing gadget combines the power of a hair dryer with the volume providing qualities of a styler – giving you a salon-perfect, bouncy blow dry at home in a matter of minutes.

    Our social media timelines are packed with videos of seriously impressed buyers showing off exactly what the Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step can do – and the beauty community is obsessed with the revolutionary hair styling essential. 

    Right now, you can snap up the Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser with a 45% discount, slashing the price to just £32.99 down from £59.99. A serious saving! 

    Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

    Save 45% – View at Amazon

    You need to be an Amazon Prime member to redeem these unmissable deals – sign up for a free 30-day trial now and cancel at any time!

    Revlon One Step blow dry brush Amazon Prime Day beauty gadget deals – at a glance:

    Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser – SAVE £27
    ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners – SAVE £35
    ghd Glide Hot Brush – SAVE £45
    Remington Proluxe Ionic Hair Dryer with Styling Shot and Intelligent Heat Control – SAVE £35
    Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver – SAVE £18

    The Amazon Prime Day deals are set to draw to a close at the end of October 14th so you’ll need to act fast to take advantage of these unmissable discounts.

    Happy saving!