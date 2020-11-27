Save 20% off Roku streaming devices and TVs in this Black Friday deal!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roku sell affordable streaming devices such as Streaming Sticks (like Amazon Fire and Now TV), Streambars and Smart TVs.

Roku operates the No.1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. and is used by millions in North America, Latin America and parts of Europe including the UK, Ireland, and France. As well as selling streaming devices, Roku owns the free Roku Channel, which offers a large selection of on-demand and live TV, thousands of films and documentaries, plus premium subscriptions. Simply plug in to access the channels, including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Netflix.

Hisense Roku 65″ R65B7120UK 4K Smart HDR LED Freeview TV

The first Roku Smart TV in the UK allows you to stream more than 150,000 movies and TV episodes across a range of apps such as Disney++, Netflix, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Freeview Play. Experience stunning 4K HDR, whilst DTS Studio Sound brings enhanced bass and clearer vocals. It’s easy to navigate too, as is the remote. There’s no box and no monthly fee.

This Smart TV is available in 43″, 50″ , 55″ and 65″ screen sizes.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 device that combines a high-quality speaker with a streaming stick. A brilliant way to upgrade any TV with built-in 4K streaming and crisp sound. Just imagine how thrilled the kids will be when they can stream their favourite Frozen film through Disney+ and sing along to the songs with high-quality sound – all from one device!

It may be small but it’s powerful – sound will be clearer as you stream your favourite channels and the Bluetooth support feature will let you stream music from your phone to the screen. Set-up is simple and we tried it we found that everything you need is in the box. So it’s straightforward to get up and running for even the least tech-savvy of your family members this Christmas!

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a built-in long-range wireless receiver for smooth streaming anywhere in the house. Sit back and enjoy HD, 4K, and HDR picture quality. You can also control the streaming with just one remote (it includes a voice remote). It’s portable, too – simply pop it in your suitcase to take on holiday or on business trips.

Other Roku Streaming Sticks are also on offer – get the Express and the Premiere.