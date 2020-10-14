Sainsbury’s toy sale 2020: How to shop the half price toy sale today

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury's has just launched its massive half price toy sale across stores today, and with Christmas just over two months away, now's the perfect time to stock up on essential gifts for children.

Sainsbury’s toy sale is heading to stores across the UK this week, which has been much anticipated by shoppers looking to bag a bargain. The sale has become an annual event for the supermarket, so people couldn’t wait to find out when it was arriving this year.

Shoppers should start seeing signs for the big sale popping up in larger Sainsbury’s stores, and this year’s event is expected to last about a week. So you don’t have long to bag yourself a bargain!

Like last year, there will be around 1,000 toys reduced from some of biggest children’s brands including LEGO, Disney, Barbie, Frozen, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Jurassic Park, Peppa Pig and more. So we’re sure there’ll be something for everyone.

This is a great way to get ahead on shopping for Christmas toys, and it will help you beat the rush later on in the year.

It seems that the sale is in-store only, so you’ll have to keep an eye out next time you’re in one of their stores. Make sure you’re following appropriate social distancing measures when browsing for toys though!

If you’re unable to shop in person, don’t worry, because there are other ways you can get your hands on great toy deals online. Today (14th October) is the last day of Amazon Prime Day, which has seen the retailer slashing prices across toys, tech, baby products and more.

We’ve put together a guide to the best Prime Day UK toys and games deals to help you navigate the huge sale, and there’s loads of great brands to choose from like LEGO, Nerf, Barbie, Hasbro and more.

What will you be picking up in the Sainsbury’s toy sale?