How do you like the sound of a washing machine that you can add a stray sock to after the cycle has started? There's 35% off this Samsung washing machine, down from £679 to £439.99.

A washing machine might not be the most exciting thing you could buy on Prime Day. We get it. But if your machine could do with an upgrade, it’s the perfect time to bag yourself a pretty decent washing machine deal.

The thing about washing machines is that we all want the very best one money can buy, but few of us relish forking out for such a, well, mundane domestic appliance. Show me a coffee machine or cake mixer and I’ll fetch my purse, but a washing machine is a different matter.

Except bagging yourself a washing machine deal is a brilliant idea, because a reliable washing machine – especially one with clever features like short cycles or the option to add more laundry halfway through – well that means less time on laundry and more time to browse for more exciting gadget deals.

Who wouldn’t want a shiny new machine from a best-selling brand like Samsung for a fraction of the price? There’s a massive £239 off the normal price of this Samsung washing machine, but there are lots of other discounts on washing machines for Prime Day.

Scroll down to take a look at other washing machine deals.

Amazon Prime washing machine deals – at a glance

Samsung WW80K5413UX Washing Machine

VIEW AT AMAZON – £439.99 (SAVE £239.01)

Washing machines aren’t what they used to be. This one has AdWash™ functionality, which means you can open the door during the cycle and add to the wash load during the wash. How clever is that?! Perfect for all those times the kids realise that half their laundry is still on their bedroom floor when you’ve already started the cycle.

It washes an average-sized load in 59 minutes and has ecobubble™ technology, which basically means you can wash your clothes quicker at cooler temperatures.