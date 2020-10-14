Save £35 on these top-rated ghd hair straighteners on Amazon Prime Day!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Unruly hair? You need hair straighteners. Money tight? You need big savings on hair straighteners. Well, you can have both, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

You don’t get a 4½ star rating from more than 10,000 Amazon reviews if you’re no good, so it’s fair to say these ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners are an excellent buy. Whether you’re treating yourself, or you’re on the hunt for Christmas presents, you can’t go wrong with these hair straighteners – down from £109 to £73.99 – that’s a saving of £35!

This ghd mark IV styler has a round barrel so as well as straightening your hair they can also make curls, flicks and waves, while the ceramic heater creates a professional, ultra-smooth finish.

From a practical point of view these straighteners take just 30 seconds to heat up, switch to a sleep mode if left unused for 30 minutes, and have universal voltage so they’re perfect for travelling. ghd hair straighteners also come with two year manufacturer’s warranty so in the unlikely event of a fault, you’re covered.

ghd hair straightners

View at Amazon £73.99 (SAVE £35.01)

More Amazon Prime Day deals on more hair straighteners – at a glance

The ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners are not the only straighteners you can find discounts on during Amazon Prime Day, There are other fantastic savings to be had across beauty and the whole site. Prefer a particular brand or looking for specific features? Here’s a selection of hair straighteners:

Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Ceramic Hair Straighteners – SAVE £64

KIPOZI Pro Hair Straighteners with Adjustable Temperature – SAVE £6

BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Hair Straighteners –SAVE £79