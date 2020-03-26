This hack can help you save money on TV during the UK lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We're always looking for new ways to save money, and the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more important.

No doubt we’ll be watching a lot of TV and entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown, but we don’t have to break the bank in the process.

If you want to save money on your TV package during this time, there are several things you can pause to help you.

According to Financial Advisor and Director of The City & Capital Group, Victoria Hicks, we could all save money on sport packages.

She told Red Online, “Review your TV package. There’s no live sport on at the moment, so can you pause that – Sky Direct is being open and allowing users to pause.”

If you or someone you love with love tuning into live Formula 1 or Premier League football, you’ll no doubt be disappointed that these have been cancelled until further notice.

But you don’t have to keep paying for something you’re physically unable to watch. Sky is offering all customers who pay extra for sport the option to pause for now.

It’s free to cancel your Sky Sports subscription, but you would still have to pay for the rest of your package including things like Sky Movies.

A statement on Sky’s website confirms, ‘In light of recent sports event postponements, you can pause your Sky Sports until the action resumes.’

Once you’ve done this, all 11 Sky Sport channels will be unavailable until live sport resumes as normal.

Sky has promised they will reinstate the channels automatically once the action resumes.

If you are looking for entertainment during the lockdown, Disney+ has options for the whole family.

To help you decide, we’ve put together the best films and TV shows to watch on Disney+ that the whole family will love.

And if you want additional peace of mind for what your children are watching, there’s a new family-friendly iPlayer experience.

