Save up to 38% on luxury chocolates from Lindt and Hotel Chocolat

This is one of the most exclusive Amazon Prime Day discounts for the year as there's a saving of almost 40% to be had on many of our much-loved chocolates and sweet treat varieties.

Anyone will say that a new packet of Lindt Lindor truffles in the cupboard is a welcome sight, especially in the lead up to the holidays this year. The little chocolate truffle balls have been an essential on Christmas shopping lists for years, as they make thoughtful last minute presents as well as great after-dinner delights.

The discounts of Hotel Chocolat should also go down a treat, as they’re only available to Prime members over today and the famous top-tier chocolate brand doesn’t tend to reduce the prices on their delicious chocolate at any other time of the year.

Amazon Prime Day UK luxury chocolate deals – at a glance:

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Box (48pcs) – SAVE £5.50

Hotel Chocolate The Everything Sleekster – SAVE £3

Hotel Chocolate The Patisserie Sleekster – SAVE £3

Hotel Chocolate The Tipsy Alcoholic Truffles Sleekster – SAVE £3

Hotel Chocolate Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster – SAVE £3

Hotel Chocolate Milky Road To Caramel Sleekster – SAVE £3

Hotel Chocolate The Tipsy Truffles H-Box – SAVE £1

Hotel Chocolate Milky Road To Caramel H-Box – SAVE £2

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Box

SAVE £5.50 – View on Amazon

No matter whether you prefer the white chocolate or dark chocolate variations of Lindt’s chocolates, there’s often nothing better than the original recipe. These smooth milk chocolate balls are made only with the best ingredients, sourced from trusted growing regions, so you can be sure that there’s quality inside every single wrapper.

And now, exclusive to Amazon Prime for a limited time only, fans of these tasty treats can take over £5 off the regular retail price. But best be quick, as this fantastic deal won’t last past midnight!

Hotel Chocolate The Everything Sleekster

SAVE £3 – View on Amazon

While it’s true that money can’t buy happiness, it can buy chocolate and for many, that’s the next best thing! This super indulgent, luxury box is the stuff that chocolate dreams are made of, as there’s 27 different chocolates to choose from and 15 different recipes. All there in a varity of milk, dark and white chocolates, they’re sure to be a winner around the dinner table at the next special occasion.

Our favourites from the collection have got to be the aptly named Dizzy Praline, along with the Eton Mess, Billionaire’s Shortbread and of course, the classic Peanut Butter and Carrot Cake. But with The Everything Sleekster being Hotel Chocolat’s most popular box, we reckon this deal won’t stick around for long…

Hotel Chocolate The Patisserie Sleekster

SAVE £3 – View on Amazon

Looking for a present for the baker in the family? This one’s perfect. Along with the classic staples like Custard Tart, Lemon Cheesecake and Carrot Cake, there’s unique bakery-inspired treats to try. We love the sound of the Blondie and Brownie in particular.

It’s unlike any other chocolate box around so the cracking deal on this Hotel Chocolat Sleekster is not to be missed this Amazon Prime Day. To take advantage of this amazing offer, right in time for the winter holidays, be sure to sign up and become a Prime Member to scoop this (and many other) amazing last minute deal!

Hotel Chocolate The Tipsy Alcoholic Truffles Sleekster

SAVE £3 – View on Amazon

With so many different Hotel Chocolat boxes included in the Amazon Prime Day sale, across the whole range from the large Sleekster boxes to the smaller ‘H’ selections, it can be hard to choose one. Whether it’s for personal tastes or as a present, the Tipsy Alcoholic Truffles set is only for grown ups…

The selection box would make a wonderful present, with brilliant chocolates matched to the country’s favourite cocktails. There’s the Gin Truffle, Passion Fruit Margarita, Cognac and Mojito amongst the nine iconic flavours in this 27-piece box.

Hotel Chocolate Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster

SAVE £3 – View on Amazon

For something a little lighter, there’s always the Hotel Chocolat Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster. We’re particularly fond of the unique Blackcurrant Bombe, Lime Baby Truffle and Apple Strudel in the collection, but with 14 different recipes included in the box it’s really difficult to choose a favourite. So luckily with the Amazon Prime exclusive discount this year, there’s no need to pick and choose!

Hotel Chocolate Milky Road To Caramel Sleekster

SAVE £3 – View on Amazon

The final selection box up for a bargain this Amazon Prime Day is the silky smooth Milky Road to Caramel Sleekster. Complete with an autumn sleeve, it’s the number one treat for the colder months. We’re particularly looking forward to getting into the box for the Salted Caramel, Pecan Praline, Butterscotch chocolates but there’s so many delicious ones in there, it’s going to be hard to keep our hands off until Christmas.

While the other chocolate boxes are bursting with flavours and unique textures, this in Hotel Chocolat’s own words, is their features 30 of their “mellowest recipes”. So it’s the ideal one to go for if you’re shopping for that hard-to-buy-for friend or a fussy relative, as there’s nothing not to like about this box.

Hotel Chocolate The Tipsy Truffles H-Box

For some, 30 different chocolates in HUGE variety of recipes is a little too much. So taking down a notch is the Truffles H-box, coming in the Tipsy Truffles and Milky Road to Caramel this Amazon Prime Day for a lesser discount of almost £2. But when it comes to the holidays, every little counts!

Looking for more deals on chocolate today? Take a look at the offer to save 37% off on a bulk box of Celebrations – just in time for Halloween.

There are so many amazing deals to be had on luxury chocolates for Amazon Prime Day but as the big sale ends tonight at midnight, there really is no better time than now to snap up these incredible bargains.