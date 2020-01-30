We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peacocks and Scarlett have come together to launch their Spring Summer Edit, Scarlett Loves Peacocks.

Launching today (30th January) it’s available online and in stores. Prices range from £6 for the slogan tee made from recycled material, to £25 for the PU or suedette jacket. That’s just what you need to update your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Focusing on body positivity and self-love, Scarlett’s edit is easy to wear and made for every woman, from all shapes and sizes. Although you can find some of the season’s key trends in her collection as the dainty floral dresses and flattering blouses, there’re also staple wardrobe items such as the denim and suedette jackets as well as skinny denim trousers.

This edit is also Peacocks first step towards a more sustainable way. The ‘Be Kind’ slogan tee, £6, is made from recycled fibres is already one of our favourite pieces! Pair it with your perfect denim jeans and ankle boots, or with a pleated skirt and trainers and spread kindness wherever you go.

Scarlett said: ‘I’ve loved working on my new edit with Peacocks! This season we have stayed true to styling for every woman with all your essential needs to look and feel glamorous this summer. It was important to me to make sure the edit was inclusive to every woman, no matter what size or shape and I was so happy to work with Peacocks to make this happen!”’

Scarlett Loves Peacocks: Our favourite items

A camel suedette jacket is a versatile piece that will keep you cozy on those spring chilly nights. Layer it over a dress or a top and you’re good to go.

£25, Peacocks

This navy floral dress is definitely one of our most loved items! The sheer detail and the v-neck are universally flattering. It’s also one you can use all year round: layer up with opaque tights and roll neck during winter or with sandals and a denim jacket during summer.

£18, Peacocks

Few pieces are as timeless and versatile as a classic blazer. This beige one can be dressed up with heels and black trousers, or down with blue jeans and trainers.

£25, Peacocks

Trainers are just one of our best friends, from office to happy hour, they’re everywhere. These nude snake print ones will be a far from boring addition to your wardrobe and are super easy to match with any outfit.

£12, Peacocks

We can’t wait to get our hands in our favourite items. You better run before they are sold out – we aren’t waiting any longer.