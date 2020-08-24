You can save over £100 on this Mrs Hinch approved Shark vacuum cleaner

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Amazon's latest deal can help you save over £100 on the very popular Shark model.

The Shark vacuum cleaner is approved by cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, and is currently on sale via Amazon.

This cordless vacuum has a special Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which actively removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

It’s got a runtime of 80 minutes (1 hour 20 minutes) before it requires charging again, giving you plenty of time to zoom around the home.

If your home has hard flooring and carpet, the Shark vacuum can tackle both surfaces without needing to change the head attachment.

Shoppers can pick up the Shark vacuum for £314 right now instead of its usual price of a whopping £500 – and there’s the option to pay in monthly instalments if you’d prefer, to make it even more affordable.

Amazon is currently offering a five-month payment plan of £62.80, which is automatically charged each month.

Not only is it Mrs Hinch approved, it’s also an Amazon’s Choice product and has hundreds of positive reviews.

Satisfied customers have pointed out that its easy to use, it’s great for cleaning the whole house, and that it has a handheld mode.

One review reads, ‘This is a good vacuum cleaner and seems to pick up the dirt that my old cabled machine missed. Good to bend under cabinets and beds etc. The second battery is a very good idea, as it extends the clean time to 80 minutes.’

Another added, ‘Absolutely love it so light and easy to use. Picks up all my doggy hairs easily wish I bought one sooner’

A third wrote, ‘Best vacuum cleaner I have ever had. Goes in all nooks and crevices very well also under beds.’

