Silver Cross Black Friday deals: big savings on prams and cots

British baby brand Silver Cross has launched some majorly impressive deals on some of their most sought after cots, prams and accessories with savings adding up to thousands of pounds.

The incredible Black Friday deals will run from 23rd to 27th November and it’s the perfect chance to snap up special takes on essentials for little ones.

Silver Cross Black Friday deals – at a glance:

Reflex Aston Martin Stroller

Save £1000 – View deal at Silver Cross



The impressive Reflex Aston Martin Stroller is currently reduced from £1500 to just £500 saving you an entire grand.

The super-sleek pushchair has everything from a rain cover, a handy shopping basket to a deep padded harness and sleek chrome capped handles.

Aston Martin Cot Bed

Save £3500 – View deal at Silver Cross



There’s also £3500 off the Silver Cross Aston Martin Cot Bed, taking the price down from £6000 to £2500.

The Aston Martin Cot Bed offers the ultimate in baby luxury, providing the most stunning nursery centrepiece.

Aston Martin Fine Linen Set

Save £750 – View deal at Silver Cross



There’s also £750 off the Aston Martin Fine Linen Set, taking the price of the luxe Italian cotton pieces from £1000 to £250.

