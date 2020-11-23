This £20 Soap & Glory set is better than half price – don’t miss out!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The week of Black Friday 2020 is finally upon us, giving us all the chance to shop all of the best gadgets, electricals and gift sets at a much smaller price point.

While many retailers will save their biggest and best discounts for the actual day, others spread their offers out across the whole week, giving you the opportunity to save early.

There’s deals to be snapped up on everything from Pandora jewellery and KitchenAids to must-have kids toys and baby essentials.

One of the high street stores offering early deals is Boots, who has slashed prices across beauty products, baby buys, health & wellbeing and more. Because who said you had to wait until Black Friday to save on your Christmas present shopping?

Right now we’ve got our eye on a super set from iconic bath and body brand Soap and Glory, which lets you snap up four full-size products with serious savings. Worth £42 but on the online sale shelves for just £20 at Boots, it’s better than half price.

Soap and Glory Scent from Around the World Christmas Gift Set

Was £42 now £20 (save £22) – view deal at Boots



What’s inside this Soap and Glory gift set?

Now for what you really want to know; inside the bargain £20 set you’ll find the following products.

Bubble in Paradise Refreshing Body Wash – 500ml

A Cream Come True Luminout Body Butter – 300ml

Smoothie Star Breakfast Scrub – 300ml

Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream – 125ml

Storage bag

Many of these products are of course scented with that instantly recognisable signature Soap and Glory fragrance, a sweet smell that instantly lifts your spirits in the bath or shower.

If you’ve got your eye on this set be sure to snap it up quickly, as we guarantee it’ll sell out!