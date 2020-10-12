We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Prime Day, Amazon customers can save £70 on Star Wars LEGO sets featuring popular robots from the sci-fi franchise.

This Amazon Prime Day, you can save £70 on this great LEGO Star Wars set that’s perfect for birthday or Christmas gifting.

Whether your child is a massive Star Wars fan or they’re looking to upgrade their LEGO collection, this great set is sure to delight them. Featuring three robot toys that are controlled by an app, it’s a great choice for imaginative play. Better yet, this set is just £105.80, reduced from its regular price of £175.80 for Amazon’s two-day event. So now’s the perfect time to get your hands on it!

Amazon Prime Day deals on Star Wars – at a glance

LEGO 75253 Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander 3 Robot Toys in 1 Set – SAVE £70

Rubie’s Boy’s Official Child Star Wars Stormtrooper Deluxe Costume – SAVE £5.46

Fantasy Flight Games SWL01 FFGSWL01 Star Wars Legion Core Set – SAVE £21.38

LEGO 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship Construction Set – SAVE £11.00

LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi 75176 Resistance Transport Pod Toy – SAVE £3.50

LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander 3 in 1 Set

Save £70 – View at Amazon

Age suitability: 8 and up | Batteries required: 6AAA batteries (not included) | Price: £105.80

This Star Wars LEGO set puts your child in command of buildable, app-controlled Star Wars LEGO droids: R2-D2, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid, three iconic robots from the legendary film franchise. By downloading the BOOST drag-and-drop coding app, they can give each droid their own personalities and skills to solve missions.

The set also comes with buildable props including rocket boosters, a catapult, a cake shooter, a target, color decoder, and obstacles, so there’s plenty of fun to be had. The BOOST app also allows for robots to be controlled one at a time, to take part in epic missions

There’s lots of other great LEGO deals on offers, including Marvel and Minecraft, with huge savings across these ranges. So if you want to pick up some other LEGO sets, these are a great choice!

LEGO is expected to be a popular Christmas toy again this year, so why not beat the crowds and get your hands on them early?