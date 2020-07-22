We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If there was ever a time to stock up on your favourite beauty must-haves, it’s this month.

That’s because Superdrug is having an epic online Super Summer Sale from July all the way until August, in which shoppers will be able to snap up some smashing deals on loads of beauty products, with brands like L’Oreal, Maybelline and Garnier in the mix.

Every day a different offer will hit the Superdrug website and be shoppable for 24 hours.

So far, the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew range has been up for grabs for half price, while the prices of the Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food line was slashed to a seriously affordable figure for a day.

Don’t worry if you’ve missed out on the previous deals though – there’s still loads to go and they look seriously promising.

Take a look at the sneak previews on the Superdrug website and you’ll see that price cuts on products like the L’Oreal Paris Glow range, the Maybelline Instant Conceal Eraser Concealer Fair (aka the best selling concealer in the UK) and loads of others are on the horizon.

Today, you can save cash on the Garnier Olia hair dye range, which is great news if lockdown has converted you to DIY hair colouring.

You can buy the boxes of the nourishing colour elixir for just £5.49 instead of £6.99 today.

If you’re a Superdrug club member, you’ll gain £5 worth of points when you spend £15 on selected haircare, including Garner Olia.

Garnier Olia is a permanent dye, made from a 60% oil-powered formula. It contains natural flower oils and promises no foul smell thanks to it’s ammonia-free formula.

There’s shades for blondes, brunettes, redheads, copper toned, silver and black hair.

Keep your eyes peeled and on the Superdrug website to make sure you snag the rest of their Super Summer Sale deals.