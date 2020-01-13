Christmas may have been and gone, but the winter chill is here to stay. Thankfully, Wowcher’s teddy fleece mattress topper will keep you cosy throughout the colder months.

Reduced from its usual price of £49.99, shoppers can pick up a teddy fleece reversible mattress topper for just £11, which is an absolute bargain.

The deal was spotted by the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, who uploaded a photo of the mattress topper, and a link to the product.

The post received hundreds of comments from excited shoppers, with many of them tagging their friends and family to let them know how they can stay cosy this winter, while others revealed that they’d soon be buying t.

According to the Wowcher website, the teddy fleece mattress topper comes in four different sizes, and can be used in both the summer and winter due to the fact it’s reversible. Use the fleece side in the winter to keep warm as the temperature drops, or the smooth side in the summer when it’s warmer. The mattress topper also has 4 straps, one on each corner, which helps to keep it secure on the bed, and stop it slipping off.

It adds that you can ‘give yourself a wonderful relaxed night’s sleep’ with the topper, which we can definitely get behind. You should wash it on a cold wash as well, as it recommends washing at 30 degrees.

The discount is valid until 4th February 2020, so you’ll need to order yourself one quickly, before it expires. Once ordered, the website says you need to wait up to three working days for delivery.

The topper is now sold out in double and king sizes, but single and super king are still available. Better be quick though – they’re in high demand!

To buy the teddy fleece mattress topper, simply head to Wowcher’s website and buy yourself a code. Or you can choose to buy one as a gift if you’re feeling generous.

P&P on the product is £4.99, so you’ll pay £15.99 in total for the topper.

Will you be treating yourself to this mattress topper? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!