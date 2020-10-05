Tesco Black Friday deals: What to look out for in 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With some of the best deals on clothing, homeware, appliances and electronics, we’re excited to see what amazing deals Tesco is offering for 2020’s Black Friday weekend.

We’re expecting some of the best 2020 Black Friday deals to come from Tesco, as they’re set to make massive discounts on holiday essentials like perfect Christmas presents for the kids, along with kitchen utensils and cookery ware. Washing machines, dishwashers, televisions and other appliances are also likely to be reduced, if we take a look at some of the incredible deals that were on offer last year.

But that’s not the only reason to look out for deals from Tesco this year. Along with home and entertainment discounts, there’s set to be big reductions on grocery multi-buys like wine, champagne and prosecco – all set for Christmas!

Tesco Black Friday 2020: When is it?

Tesco have confirmed that they’re getting ready for Black Friday with deals kicking off on November 27, the same day as most other retailers. But there’s not much chance for an early-bird release this year, as in 2019 the offers came online and in-store on the day itself.

They lasted into December last year though, with the final reductions being made around December 2. So there’s plenty of time to snap up the discounts but with these incredible deals, we reckon you’ll need to be quick on your feet (or laptop!) to score the best offerings on this Black Friday. It’s especially the sale to go to if you missed out on the big deals on toys and games from Amazon during their huge 2020 Prime Day sale, which comes up in October, as Tesco will have some of the best deals on the lead up to Christmas.

But they’re not the only ones to be slashing the prices this year as the origin story of Black Friday started in the UK in 2010. We already know that along with Amazon, Argos will have a massive 2020 Black Friday sale. As will John Lewis and Asda, along with other stores giving away deals on the best Disney toys to buy for Christmas and other hotly-anticipated brands.

Tesco Black Friday deals: What to look out for in 2020

If you’re looking to avoid the stress and get ready for the festive season early, Tesco definitely has you covered. They’ve got corking deals coming on champagne and prosecco, as well as seasonal spirits like Baileys and sherry. We’re also expecting some discounts on vital Christmas decorations like fairy lights and decorations – perfect for bringing 2020 to a close in style. But as we’re expecting these right through the weekend, you won’t have to wage in on the Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday debate and you can scoop the best deals up until early December.

For those looking to get their present shopping done, Tesco will have some surprising deals on gifts – like Nescafe coffee machines, perfect for the caffeine-enthusiast in your family. Last year, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto by Krups Kp120840 was reduced to almost half price to just £29, and the Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine also saw similar discounts.

And while we might have seen delivery prices spike during the pandemic, Tesco are now offering year-round fantastic deals on delivery alone so that you can secure that peak slot. The Tesco Delivery Saver deal costs £7.99 per month, paid in 6-montly installments, and you can get a delivery whenever you want. If you don’t spend the cost of the subscription in one month, the difference will be given back to you in vouchers. It’s a real money-saving deal, coming to us before Black Friday!

Home appliances like kettles, toasters and air fryers are set to be reduced with incredible offers across brands like Tefal, Sharp and Breville. But we’re also expecting bargains on other household products like irons and hoovers, so there’s no doubt you’ll be able to do a winter update of your home essentials.

With all these incredible deals, we’re not surprised that Tesco is also making reductions on a HUGE number of technology and electronics. With televisions being one of the most popular items to buy during lockdown, as we were all spending more time at home, we’re expecting big things for deals on TVs in the Black Friday sale. We’re predicting that prices will be slashed on Toshiba and Sharp televisions, as last year the Toshiba 55” Smart UHD TV was discounted by £100 and a similar treatment was given to the chain’s range of Sharp televisions.

With so much on offer, we’re going to be spoilt for choice! Let’s take a closer look at some of the top deals we’re looking at for Tesco Black Friday 2020…

Tesco grocery deals

Last year, there were corking deals on champagne and prosecco. Freixenet Prosecco Doc (75cl) was reduced from £12 to £9, Lanson Black Label Champagne saw a saving of £10 and the top-shelf Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne was reduced by £6 to £29.

Discounts were made on spirits like Smirnoff Red Label Vodka, Jack Daniels Whisky and bottles of Budweiser. Wine was also reduced by 25 per cent if you bought six bottles at once. So whatever your taste, you’re sure to find something you like!

While deals on food saw great buys for the holiday season. Tesco’s Finest Mince Pies (6 pack) were two for £2, Vienetta Vanilla Ice Cream was taken down to just £1 and good news for chocolate-lovers out there because 1KG of Nutella chocolate spread was reduced from £5.70 to £3.90. Party food also saw some impressive discounts, with an offer of three for two on classic party foods like sticky chicken kebabs, tempura king prawns and loaded potato skins. And don’t worry, Tesco’s Black Friday deals for 2020 also cover the big day with a large basted whole turkey available at a £5 discount and maris piper potatoes included in the big offers as well.

Tesco home electronics deals

It might come as surprise, but last year Tesco offered some of the best deals on electronics from the likes of Google, Amazon, Apple and Samsung – many of them even up to half price! For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick with in-built Alexa and TV Control was down from £39.95 to £19.95. Shoppers also saved almost £10 on Sony headphones and scored half-price discounts on Google Chromecasts, down from £20.

The NOW TV Smart Box with 4K included one month free Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids and on-day Sports packages and was also taken down by 50 per cent, to under £25. With all the top cinema releases on NOW TV, we’ve definitely got our eye on Tescos’ for similar deal this year…

Last year, shoppers also saved with 50 per cent off the Breville Flow Kettle, the Breville Flow Toaster, the Tefal SV5021 Steam Generator Iron, the NDG Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine and the Tefal Easyfry Classic Air Fryer – that’s some major savings! But that’s not all, customers took just under 50 per cent off the Shark Pet Duoclean Cordless Vaccum and a third off the Shap Manual Microwave.

Tesco beauty deals

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself this November or stuff some stockings, Tesco had some real deals on beauty products in last year’s Black Friday sale so we’re expecting similar treats this year. Our top picks were the Baylis & Harding Plum and Blackberry 5-piece set, which included a sweet-smelling body wash, shower creme, polisher, hand cream and soap, for £10. Whereas the Rimmel Essentials Kit Gift Set was taken down to £7.50 and the Wilkinson Sword Premium Double Edge Razor Gift Set was on sale for less than £14.

Men certainly did well in the sale last year it seems, as the Bulldog Skincare Kit for Men was also reduced to £7.50 and the Nivea Men Complete Collection Sensitive Kit was discounted to a cool £10. But never one to be left behind in the electronics department, there were also top deals on beauty devices like the Babyliss Rose Gold Curl Secret at 50 per cent off, the Babyliss Elegance 2100W H/Dryer was reduced by half from £40 to £20, and the Babyliss Elegance straightener was taken down to £35 as shoppers saved a whole £25 on the product.

Tesco toy deals

In previous years, toy deals at Tesco have been some of the best around and parents got some their essential Christmas shopping done early – while they picked up the weekly shop!

The top winning deal was the third-off Lego sets, like the Lego Star Wars Transport Pod for just £26 and the Lego Ninjago Master Falls for less than £17. Lego City was also reduced by 33 per cent to £42.50. Fans of Playmobil also scored big with the School Bus set on sale for £13.50.

This year we’re expecting similar deals as Tesco haven’t let us down before! We’d love to see some serious bargains on Lego and Playmobil again, as that Christmas present staple for kids, as well as deals on brands like Barbie, Paw Patrol, Disney and Hot Wheels.

But this is one set of deals where you don’t have to wait for the big day! Tesco started their toy sales early this year on September 28 and will continue to knock the prices down until late October, before ramping back up for the Black Friday sale. Right now on the website and in-store, Tesco customers can see some impressive offers on Lego sets like the LEGO Speed Champions Nissan, a mini pack of Disney Princess figures for under £13, Frozen toys, Peppa Pig, In the Night Garden and Science Museum kits.

It’s also been rumoured that other toys are up for grabs for as little as £5! Check out the sale today and then get ready for even more deals on Tesco’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday event. If you’re looking for baby deals in the meantime though, why not take a look at the Amazon Prime Day deals on baby clothes and products?

Tesco gaming deals

We might not think of Tesco as a frontrunner in the gaming department, but that’s exactly why you shouldn’t underestimate them on this coming Black Friday. The supermarket sold the Xbox One S bundle for just over £100 last year and included the Xbox One All-Digital Edition, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, 2000 Fortnite V Bucks and Skins.

Usually sold for £199, the console saw a surprisingly HUGE reduction last year to shoppers’ delight. The £90 discount for the Black Friday weekend was a far cry from other retailers, who didn’t take down prices as much as Tesco. John Lewis sold the console without a discount at all and Amazon only took to down to £169. But before you think this is all too good to be true, in some ways it was, as the deal was only available in store and as you might expect, got snapped up in record time.

But other deals were also on offer. The famous Switch lite, which saw great up-sales during lockdown, was reduced to £179. The PS4 500 was taken down to £189, the PS4 1TB with Fifa was discounted to £299 and PS4 controllers were being sold for just £30 each. Individual games like Fifa 20 for PS4 and Xbox One, Borderlands 3 and Need for Speed were all on sale and reduced by £15 to £35 each.

Tesco mobile deals

Over the years, we’ve seen some real top offers from Tesco Mobile. In 2019 alone, the iPhone 7 was the top-seller and wiped the floor with many of the other high-street retailers’ Apple deals. The earlier model of the phone, which came out in 2016, was on sale for just £14.49 per month. While the Android Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was on offer for double at £33.25 a month, but that still worked out to be a MASSIVE £180 saving.

The 36-month minimum contract might not be those who love a new phone every year, but for those that are willing to stay put for a while, there are some major discounts to be had. Like the iPhone XR 64GB, which was on sale for £27.49 a month last year and included 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.

We also saw the Samsung Galaxy A70 taken down to just £18.99 per month with 1GB of data, 5000 minutes and texts. The Samsung Galaxy S10 got similar treatment as it was discounted to less than £30 a month and the Huawei Y6 2019 arguably saw the best deal, as the contract went for just £10 a month with 500MB of data, 250 minutes and 5000 texts included. So there’s plenty of deals to get excited about in the Tesco Black Friday sale 2020.

Tesco Black Friday 2020: What time do Tesco delivery slots become available?

You can find the regular delivery slots on the Tesco website released 21 days ahead of the slot. They go live at midnight but you might want to be refreshing the page before that, as it’s likely to get even busier on the lead up to Christmas.

If you miss out though, don’t be discouraged as extra delivery slots are often added through the day so you won’t have to wait around. Delivery companies like Deliveroo have also partnered with supermarkets like Tesco on some occasions, to get groceries delivered on time to customers.

How much do you have to spend at Tesco for free delivery?

To qualify for free delivery at Tesco, you need to spend £40. So the next time you’re doing your food shopping online, why not check to see if some of those early offers on toys are a good fit for the kids? Or whether your iron needs an upgrade?

Tesco has offers on essential appliances, groceries, toys and across their beauty range all year round, but we’re expecting to see some real big deals in the Tesco Black Friday 2020 sale.