Tesco Cyber Monday deals: Huge savings on technology, kitchen appliances and more

Looking for more spectacular deals on everything from kitchen essentials to toys and more from the Tesco Cyber Monday sale? You've come to the right place.
The Tesco Cyber Monday deals are ready to finish the shopping weekend on a huge high, after savings from the last three days have seen thousands and thousands of shoppers log off with smiles all round as they’ve scooped some fantastic bargains.
It all started with the Tesco Black Friday sale, which really kicked things off as buyers raced to snatch up savings on the Amazon Dot and Echo, deals Beats headphones, bottles of champagne and so much more. Now we’ve seen the kind of deals that Tesco is offering, we’re ready to take things up a notch with the Cyber Monday sales – and there’s already plenty to get excited about!
New additions to the sales include Christmas lights and decorations, more tech deals, price slashes on top-range kitchen appliances and more. So if you’re wondering about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, can’t wait to shop or just want to see what fabulous deals are on offer, check out our round up of the very best deals so far from the Tesco Cyber Monday sale…
- Tesco Cyber Monday electronics deals
- Tesco Cyber Monday beauty deals
- Tesco Cyber Monday toy deals
- Tesco Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Tesco Mobile Cyber Monday deals
Best Cyber Monday Tesco deals
- Amazon Echo Dot 3Rd Gen Sandstone – £18.95 (SAVE £21.04)
- Google Nest Mini Second Gen Charcoal – £24 (SAVE £25)
- Babyliss Bronze Shimmer Straightener – £30 (SAVE £50)
- NOW TV Smart Stick (with 1 month NOW TV Entertainment, 1 month Sky Cinema and 1 day of Sky Sports) – £20 (SAVE £10)
- Sony Mdv Zx310 On Ear Headphones Blue – £15 (SAVE £5)
- Jvc Gumy True Wireless Earphones – £20 (SAVE £20)
- Juice Boom 360 Bluetooth Speaker – £20 (SAVE £10)
- Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender – £40 (SAVE £9)
- Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle – £25 (SAVE £7)
- Monopoly Classic – £15 (SAVE £5)
- LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery Building Set 21158 – £16 (SAVE £4)
Amazon Echo Dot 3Rd Gen Sandstone –
£39.99 £18.95
At more than half price off, this is hands down the best deal we’ve seen on the Echo Dot over the Cyber Weekend. The speaker connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music for you, set alarms and help you out around the home by turning off lights and adjusting the heating.
Google Nest Mini Second Gen Charcoal –
£49 £24
Similar to the Amazon Echo Dot, the Google Nest Mini in this sleek charcoal colour offers users the ability to play music around the home, change indoor settings such as lights and temperature using Voice Control technology.
Babyliss Bronze Shimmer Straightener –
£80 £30
We can’t believe the £50 saving on these Babyliss straighteners! There’s three different temperature settings and a heat maximum of 235°C, giving users the ultimate control and flexibility to style their hair however they like.
NOW TV Smart Stick –
£30 £20
You certainly won’t be bored over the holiday with this luxe package! It comes with 1 month NOW TV Entertainment, 1 month Sky Cinema and 1 day of Sky Sports, plus the Smart Stick which will turn any television into a Smart TV in an instant.
Sony Mdv Zx310 On Ear Headphones Blue –
£20 £15
Famous for delivering top-quality sound at an affordable price, these Sony headphones were just made all the more reasonable with a £5 Cyber Monday discount. They’re lightweight and portable, thanks to the folding down mechanism.
Jvc Gumy True Wireless Earphones –
£40 £20
These Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphone are half price! Perfect for the gym due to their sweat resistant technology and for calls, listening to music, podcasts and more thanks to their great 15 hours of battery life.
Juice Boom 360 Bluetooth Speaker –
£30 £20
This Bluetooth speaker offers full, hands-free listening with on-speaker buttons and a fantastic, rich and powerful sound with 5 watts to work with. So whenever and wherever you like, this speaker provides the ultimate audio experience for a reasonable price.
Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender –
£49 £40
There’s almost £10 to be saved on this top-range blender from Ninja in the Cyber Monday Tesco sale. Whizz and blend everything from fruits and vegetables for smoothies to almonds and peanuts to top the perfect stir-fry, all in one blender.
Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle –
£32 £25
This sleek kettle is the perfect upgrade for any kitchen, as it comes in grey and cream as well. With one year warranty, 1.5L capacity and quick-boil functionality, it’s the kettle that does everything it’s supposed to do, when it’s supposed to do it.
Amazon Echo Show Charcoal –
£59.95 £39
Watch everything from the news to films, find perfect recipes and cook up a storm, control the lights and heating in your home – there’s not a whole lot you can’t do with the Amazon Echo Show. Now more than £20 off.
Fire 7 Tablet Alexa 7 Inch 16Gb –
£ 34.95 £49.95
Created by Amazon, the Fire 7 is the best-selling tablet but now with double the storage, a fast processor and hands-free voice control, so you can watch films on the move, make recipes and check out the latest news easier than ever before.
Amazon Fire Tv Stick W Alexa –
£39.95 £24.95
This is the latest model of Amazon’s much-loved, plug-in streaming device. It’s 50% more powerful than the previous generation of Fire Stick released only last year and offers full streaming in HD.
Fitbit Inspire Hr Black Fitness Band –
£89 £59
The Fitbit Inspire HR is a user-friendly heart rate and fitness tracker that keeps a note of your sleeping habits, heart rate, workouts, calories burnt and even helps you celebrate your fitness achievements – all with 5 day battery life included. The version in black is also on sale.
Groov-E Gvanc1 Anc Wireless Headphones –
£40 £25
Modern and lightweight with fold-down swivel cups, these Bluetooth headphones are actively noise cancelling and have a battery like of over 10 hours per charge. This means you can take music on the go with you, whenever and wherever you like.
Breville Flow Collection Jug Kettle –
£50 £25
The kettle and matching toaster come in grey or black and have a wonderful flowing textured design and gloss finish, totally unique to the Breville Flow. The chrome adds the extra modern element and a light illumination gives a soft white glow across the kitchen.
Babylisselegance 2100W Hairdryer 5560Ku –
£40 £20
Take half price of this BaByliss hairdryer today! It’s got three different heat and two different speed settings plus a cold shot for maximum drying capacity, along with an ultra slim concentrator nozzle for smooth air flow.
Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights –
£30 £14
This set of 300 warm Christmas lights is more than half price at Tesco at the moment and they’re joined by huge savings on loads of other fairy lights in all different shapes, sizes and colours.
Tesco grocery deals
Buy 6 or more bottles of wine and save 25%
This deal is on all types of wine, Prosecco and champagne including Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger, meaning that you can save loads of money as you stock up for Christmas Day.
Any 3 for £5 on selected beers
Offering families a decent saving in the lead up to the festive season, these beers (normally priced at around £2 are now three for £5 on the latest Tesco Black Friday grocery offering.
Any 2 for £12 on 24-pack 7up, Tango or Lucozade drinks
Normally around £7 per pack, these fizzy drinks are a good non-alcohol alternative for the big day as well as being a family favourite throughout the year.
Any 3 for £5 on Tesco Frozen Party Food
Whether you’re looking for pigs in blankets for Christmas Day or for party food in the lead up to the festive season, this deal has it all. We especially love the delicious dessert offerings, like chocolate and hazelnut churros.
Tesco home electronics deals
Breville Vin405 Powersteam Burgendy 3000W iron –
£34 £17
Take up to half price off this top-tier Breville iron, now under £12. It’s got a super-powerful 200g steam shot, 3m long cable and ceramic soleplate so you can get the ironing done quick as a flash.
Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Black –
£32 £25
Save £7 on this sleek toaster from Russell Hobbs, also available in cream. There are 6 heat settings to choose from plus a handy lift-and-look feature which lets you check on your toast without cancelling the cycle.
Bosch Tassimo Suny in Black –
£49 £29
Coffee lover? Or know someone who is? Be sure to snatch up this fantastic £20 off deal on the Tassimo Suny over Black Friday. With just a T-disc coffee pod, you can create coffees, teas, hot chocolates and more in just a few minutes.
Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker –
£23 £18
Casseroles, ragu or roast chicken…Whatever you like to make in a slow cooker, your delicious and nutritious home-cooked meals will be even tastier with this decent saving. But be quick! Slow cookers have been one of the much-loved items of 2020 so we’re not sure how long this deal will last.
Tesco beauty deals
Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener –
£60 £30
Create smooth, sleek, straight hair at half the price with this saving on the Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener. It has a top temperature of 235°C and heats up fast with three digital heat settings, so you can choose the right one for your hair.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser –
£50 £37
The 2-in-1 styling tool drys and adds volume to hair all at the same time with Revlon’s Boosted Ionic Technology and special ceramic coating. This device has detangling bristles for less thing to worry about a professional swivel cord too.
Tresemme Salon Dry Style Hair Dryer Set –
£28 £18
Get effortless, salon-worthy hair (even in lockdown!) with this set from Tesco. It comes with a dryer, brush, comb and more to fulfil all your styling needs this season.
Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Kit –
£17 £11
This set comes with a detail trimmer, nose trimmer, scissors, nail clippers, tweezers and a toothbrush to offer everything you’d need for a short haul trip. All the devices are battery operated as well, you can charge before you travel.
Philips S3134 Shaver –
£65 £45
The 5D Pivot and Flex Heads are what makes this shaver so unique, as they give a comfortable and consistent shave every time. Use wet or dry, it’s a convenient tool for using either at home.
Tesco toy deals
Monopoly Classic –
£20 £5
It wouldn’t be Cyber Monday if there wasn’t a deal on a classic family board game. This iconic game is suitable for the whole family and (barring any arguments!) will keep everyone occupied for hours.
LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery Building Set 21158 –
£20 £16
Fans of both LEGO and Minecraft will love this combo set. It comes with the hut for pandas with a rooftop bed, small pond with waterfall, trees and flowers, along with two buildable pandas and accessories like a fish, cake, lap and pickaxe for mining gold.
LEGO City Great Vehicles Race Boat Transporter 60254 –
£25 £20
Get ready for the next race with the LEGO vehicle transporter! It comes with a transporter truck, that has fully opening doors and a removable roof, along with a trailer and a sporty aerodynamic, jet-powered speed racing boat that actually floats.
Frozen Toddler Doll & Accessory –
£35 £17.50
There’s half price off this Frozen Toddler Doll and Accessory at Tesco! The set includes one Elsa doll from the movie, one outfit, a pair of shoes, headband and one ring, making it the perfect gift for any young Frozen fans out there.
Tesco gaming deals
FIFA 21 – PS4 –
£49.95 £30
There’s almost £20 to be saved in this incredible Black Friday gaming deal. Pick up this 5-star PS4 game and have a winner under the Christmas tree this year with more in-game scoring opportunities than ever before, 4-player modes and so much more.
Star Wars Squadron Xbox –
£30 £20
Just one of the brilliant gaming deals online at Tesco right now, this Star Wars Squadron Xbox game is currently £10 off. It would make the perfect stocking filler for Christmas morning for any gamers out there. The PS4 version is also on sale.
Is Tesco reducing the Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday?
It’s not entirely clear at the moment whether Tesco will be re-stocking their sold-out Nintendo Switch consoles for Cyber Monday after they flew off the shelves over the weekend. Hopefully we’ll know more as Cyber Monday at Tesco begins tomorrow.
Available only in-store, shoppers flocked to Tesco to pick up the Nintendo Switch console as it was reduced by £50, down from £279 to £229. There were three options available with colours of neon or grey or the Fortnite edition console which was also reduced.
But all is not lost! While we wait to find out if Tesco will re-stock the Nintendo Switch for Cyber Monday, we’ve tracked down consoles and games at other retailers for good prices. At Smyth’s Toys, the Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow with the FIFA 21 game is currently £229, the same price as the bargain at Tesco but with a slightly different model of console.