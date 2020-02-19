We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If toasting the end of the working week with a glass of your favourite boozy beverage is something you’re keen on, then listen up.

Supermarket giant Tesco has some smashing offers on loads of selected spirits and liqueurs right now.

There’s plenty of alcoholic options reduced to a rather reasonable price of just £12.

They’re not stingy measurements either. The bottles of the good stuff range from 50cl to one litre.

So, what’s included in the deal?

If gin is your thing, there’s some fab offerings. 70cl bottles of Greenall’s Wild Berry Pink Gin, Greenall’s Blueberry Gin and Greenall’s Original Dry London Gin are included in the selection.

You can also nab a 50cl bottle of the light and spicy citrus flavours of Bombay Sapphire.

Make sure to take advantage of Tesco’s current offer on Schweppes tonic waters- you can pick up two one litre bottles for £2.50 at the moment.

If a short glass of something darker is more up your street, get on board with £12 bottles of Grant’s Triple Wood Blended Whisky and Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky.

Alternatively, there’s a one litre bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream to treat yourself to a sweeter beverage.

Or add a 50cl bottle of Disaronno Amaretto to your basket and use the classic almond flavour to mix up some impressive cocktails at home.

Speaking of which, why not fire up the party vibes even further with a 50cl bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila?

These tough to resist offers are available to grab in Tesco stores and for delivery on Tesco’s grocery website right now.

It’s not going on for too much longer though. The items will shoot back up to full price after the 24th of February- so get a move on if you’re wanting to treat yourself to a glass or two on a budget.

Happy sipping!