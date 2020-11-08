The Entertainer is offering 85% off loads of kids’ favourite toys right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A trip to The Entertainer toy shop is the stuff of dreams for most kids with a huge range of toys to choose from, from Frozen to Marvel and beyond.

And right at this moment, The Entertainer are offering a huge 85% off some of kids’ favourite toys in the lead up to the Black Friday 2020 toy sale.

As well as being a wonderland for kids, it’s the perfect opportunity for savvy parents and family members to snap up a real bargain for Christmas as toys from the likes of Barbie, Early Learning Centre, Hasbro Games, Little Tikes and Nerf are all included in the phenomenal set of savings. All before the major Black Friday 2020 UK bargains go live online!

For the little ones, there’s £20 to be saved on the Early Learning Centre Wooden trike and £15 off the Early Learning Centre Wooden Activity Workbench for starters, so whether you’re exploring the great outdoors (otherwise known as the local park) or staying indoors this winter, there’s plenty of sales on all the things you’ll need to keep kids occupied.

If you’re in the market for some special Disney toys before the major Black Friday Disney deals are released, then the Entertainer also have amazing deals on Frozen, Disney Princess, Marvel and Star Wars.

In other savings, the whole family can get involved in the Speak Out game over the dinner table, especially as it’s down from £22 to just over £7.

So while shops are closed at least for the next month, get savings on a great range of toys for kids of all ages from the Entertainer in their early release Black Friday sale.

These are some of the best offers available now…

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Operation Game

SAVE 33% – VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

The family classic operation game has been given a Toy Story make-over. Bring Buzz Lightyear back to the picture of health as kids fight to save his squeaky solar socket and lunar oil leak, but be careful not to set off the buzzer!

L.O.L. Surprise! Create Your Own Scrapbook Set

SAVE 50% – VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

Get little ones making and being creative with their very own L.O.L Surprise! scrapbook set, complete with gemstones, sequins, push-out decorations and everything else they’ll need to turn special memories and keepsakes into life-long momentos.

Sylvanian Families 3 Story House

SAVE 50% – VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

The perfect three storey detached house for all the little one’s Sylvanian Families figures. It comes with a traditional living room on the ground floor, a roomy space on the middle level and a loft at the very top. While figures aren’t included in this set, kids can have an amazing time playing happy families with their own collection.

Playmobil 4023 City Action Police Van

SAVE £5 – VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

Video of the Week

This is no regular Playmobil police van! With its flashing lights and reinforced windows, this toy van is really ready for anything and suitable for those over the age of 4. Included in the set are two police figures as well as riot gear, traffic cones and other exciting accessories.

But you best be quick! With savings this juicy, they’re unlikely to be in stock forever.

Happy shopping…