The Fragrance Shop has launched its first-ever advent calendar.
- The Fragrance Shop has launched its first-ever beauty advent calendar 2020 – offering £260 worth of products for just under £70.
- The huge selection of fragrance and beauty products features brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry, Missguided, Lord & Berry, E-Cooking, Pepe Jeans and Aromatherapy Associates.
- The luxury calendar has 25 boxes, each filled with a product including CKOne perfume and Jennifer Lopez fragrance Promise.
View the deal – The Fragrance Shop advent calendar valued at £260 – now just £69.50.
If you’ve already bought an advent calendar for kids, then why not treat someone special with this beauty and fragrance advent calendar and “spray a little happiness.”
The advent calendar contains the following products:
- Calvin Klein CKOne 10ml
- E-Cooking Day Cream 15ml
- Pepe Jeans Original Pen Spray 10ml Ladies
- Missguided Babe Vibes 10ml
- Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Gel 40ml
- Vespa Senza For Him 30ml
- Lord & Berry Maximatte Lipstick Here & Now
- The Fragrance Shop Voucher
- Purdy & Figg Hand Sanitiser 50ml
- Disney Frozen 30ml EDT
- Hawkins & Brimble Soap Bar 100g
- Oh K! Acai Berry Mask
- Twist & Spritz Millenial Pink Atomiser
- E-Cooking Night Cream 15ml
- Jennifer Lopez Promise 10ml EDP
- Missguided High Definition Lashes
- Vespa Senza For Her 50ml
- Pepe Jeans Original Pen Spray 10ml Mens
- Invisibobble Hair Clip
- E-Cooking Vitamin C Serum 10ml
- Lord & Berry Perfect Brow Pencil
- Calvin Klein CKOne Gold
- Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Shower Oil 9ml
- Burberry My Burberry Blush 7.5ml EDP
- Jorgobe Black Peel Off Mask 100ml
What are you waiting for? Check out the deal here before it gets snapped up!
If you’re struggling to find an advent calendar that is perfect for the whole family then this could be it. Or if you want to get a head start on some amazing stocking fillers then why not re-gift the items or better still, make them into homemade Christmas crackers.
It’s the perfect way to pamper yourself everyday, without spending a fortune. Enjoy!