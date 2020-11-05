The Fragrance Shop has launched its first-ever advent calendar.

The advent calendar contains the following products:

Calvin Klein CKOne 10ml

E-Cooking Day Cream 15ml

Pepe Jeans Original Pen Spray 10ml Ladies

Missguided Babe Vibes 10ml

Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Gel 40ml

Vespa Senza For Him 30ml

Lord & Berry Maximatte Lipstick Here & Now

The Fragrance Shop Voucher

Purdy & Figg Hand Sanitiser 50ml

Disney Frozen 30ml EDT

Hawkins & Brimble Soap Bar 100g

Oh K! Acai Berry Mask

Twist & Spritz Millenial Pink Atomiser

E-Cooking Night Cream 15ml

Jennifer Lopez Promise 10ml EDP

Missguided High Definition Lashes

Vespa Senza For Her 50ml

Pepe Jeans Original Pen Spray 10ml Mens

Invisibobble Hair Clip

E-Cooking Vitamin C Serum 10ml

Lord & Berry Perfect Brow Pencil

Calvin Klein CKOne Gold

Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Shower Oil 9ml

Burberry My Burberry Blush 7.5ml EDP

Jorgobe Black Peel Off Mask 100ml

If you’re struggling to find an advent calendar that is perfect for the whole family then this could be it. Or if you want to get a head start on some amazing stocking fillers then why not re-gift the items or better still, make them into homemade Christmas crackers.

