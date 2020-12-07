We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Tesco hack shared by a shopper will help you buy almost double the amount of Quality Street chocolates for half the price.

The simple hack involves using the pick & mix at Tesco, which has recently introduced the Nestle sweet treats as part of its sweet and chocolate selection.

Currently Tesco Club Card holders can get half-price pick & mix, and once filled with your favourite sweet Quality Street treats – whether it’s the Purple One or the Strawberry Delight that tickles your tastebuds – you can fill up a pick n mix tub full of your favourite chocolates and pay a fraction of the boxed price.

Shopper, Sharon Crilly, shared the simple trick on Facebook. She explained, “Bargain at Tesco!! Pick & mix with club card is on half price at £1.50 for a tub. They have Quality Street included in the selection, so Jenga up your cup with all your fave’s.”

She explained how the savvy hack meant she was not only getting almost double the chocolate, she was also paying half the price.

“We managed to squeeze in 426g for £1.50 as appose to the pre mixed box of 240g for £3! No wasted chocolates as we only put in the ones we like. Happy Stacking!”

Sharon shared images to prove her moneysaving method was a good deal all round – showing the weight of the chocolates bought compared to a pre-packed box of the sweet treats.

And not only is she saving money on packaging, she is also saving on leftovers as it means all the chocolates will be eaten, with none going to waste.

Even better, she will be able to rustle up a homemade take on the Quality Street Purple One latte which Costa Coffee is currently selling as part of its new festive drinks menu. For a fraction of the price she is winning all round!

Ready, steady, go fill your tubs!