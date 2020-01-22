Fancy a short family break this Spring or Summer? Thorpe Park is offering 40 per cent off packages if you book by February.

Thorpe Park 2020 short break packages are a great way to enjoy attractions without breaking the bank this summer. Starting at just £33 per person, you can stay in their famous Shark Cabins.

These cabins are described as ‘quirky, compact and comfy’ and are perfect for families of four who want to stay on-site. The website also promises ‘free Wi-Fi, tea and coffee facilities, interactive TV and super comfy beds’. What more could you want?

The exclusive deal is available until midnight on 2nd February 2020, so you’d need to make sure you book before then to take advantage of the savings.

Better yet, the short break package includes 2 day free theme park entry, breakfast, unlimited fast-track on your second day (10am – 11am), free car parking, and even and exclusive breakfast at Fins Bar and Grill.

Thorpe Park is home to plenty of thrilling rides, including Stealth, which is the UK’s fastest rollercoaster. That’s the perfect choice for those of you wanting something more extreme!

For adults, the park has the world’s first horror film themed rollercoaster, based on the Saw franchise. For additional scares, why not step onto Derren Brown’s Ghost Train?

Or, for something more family friendly, you can enjoy the Angry Birds 4D experience, Wild Hog Dodgems, Storm in a Teacup, and the much-loved Rumba Rapids water ride.

But there’s plenty more to be explored, with full ride details available on Thorpe Park’s website.

For £32.50 per person (£130 for 2 adults and 2 children) or £43.50 per person (£87 for 2 adults), you can stay at the Shark Cabins with park access on select days in April, May, June, July and September.

Some dates in May, June and July are more expensive and will cost £35.50 per person (£142 for 2 adults and 2 children) or £49.50 per person (£99 for 2 adults).

These dates are May 7th and 14th, June 11th, 14th and 30th, and July 5th, 13th, 14th and 15th. So be sure to plan your holiday around dates outside of these for maximum savings.

