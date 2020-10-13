We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's 60% off this newborn feeding bottle starter set for two days only, dropping in price from £31.99 to £11.99.

Tommee Tippee is just one of the many baby brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices on thousands of baby products. You can save up to 30% on a range of feeding products.

Tommee Tippee has been making baby products since 1965. The brand has a specialist range of BPA-free baby bottles – but the bottle is just one part of your feeding journey. All the bottles in Tommee Tippee’s range are compatible with their other baby feeding products, from breast pumps and bottle warmers, to sterilisers and bottle bags. This newborn baby bottle set has everything you need to start feeding your baby.

Amazon Prime Day Tommee Tippee deals at a glance:

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set – SAVE £20

Tommee Tippee Advanced Steri-Dryer Electric Steriliser and Dryer – SAVE £30

Tommee Tippee 2 in 1 Penguin Night Light – SAVE £13.50

Tommee Tippee Prep Day and Night – SAVE £93.59

Tommee Tippee Easy Warm Baby Bottle and Food Warmer – SAVE £17.60

Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Advanced Nappy Disposal System – SAVE £29.99

Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Enhanced Nappy Disposal Sangenic Tec Refills – SAVE £31.99

Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Baby Food Steamer and Blender – SAVE £50

Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump – SAVE £16

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Bottle Starter Set

Save £20 – View at Amazon

The Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set contains everything you need to start feeding your baby. It includes three 260 ml bottles, three 150 ml bottles, a bottle and teat brush, and a soother. The bottles have Closer to Nature teats with anti-colic valves to reduce excessive air flow, meaning little ones take in less air whilst feeding.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

The Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to save on it! Amazon is offering savings on a selection of baby products on Prime Day, and savings of up to 30% on a range of feeding products.