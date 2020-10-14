We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A wooden toy kitchen is just about one of the best toys money can buy, and there are some amazing bargains on these wooden kitchens today.



We all love wooden toys. Wooden kitchens are loved by kids of all ages – I know, because my teenage sons aren’t above a bit of role play with their little sister and her beloved toy kitchen!

As well as encouraging interactive role play, a toy wooden kitchen with working features – which many of these wooden kitchens have – is great for encouraging the development of fine motor skills. These are important for other skills like holding a pencil and writing.

If you’re thinking ahead to Christmas and wondering what Santa should bring this year, we think he’d like to hear about these toy wooden kitchen deals!

The other lovely thing about a toy wooden kitchen is that they tend to be robust and built to last, so you get real value for money from them and they can be passed down to younger siblings or relatives when your little one outgrows it.

A toy wooden kitchen also happens to look beautiful in your home. Very Instagrammable!

Good news if you’re after some wooden toy deals – there are some brilliant discounts on wooden toy kitchens at Amazon today.

KidKraft Pink Vintage Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen

Age suitability: 3 -8 | Price: £104.80 (SAVE £61.19)

VIEW AT AMAZON

This stylish wooden kitchen has everything any modern kitchen needs, including an oven, a microwave and a fridge. But our favourite feature is the silver wall-mounted phone – a must-have for any stylish kitchen!

It also has lots of actual working features, including dials on the oven and a sink faucet that move realistically. The sink can be removed for easy cleaning – essential if your little one loves a bit of messy play in the kitchen.

It’s made from engineered wood and BPA-free plastic, using non-toxic paints and lacquers.

Amazon Prime Wooden Toy Kitchen deals – at a glance

KidKraft Pink Vintage Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen – SAVE £61.19

KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen – SAVE £88

KidKraft Country Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen – SAVE £72

TP Toys TP612 Wooden Deluxe Mud Kitchen – SAVE £46

KidKraft Countryside Wooden Play Kitchen – SAVE £10.17

Theo Klein 7199 Miele Kitchen – SAVE £33.51

New Classic Toys Kitchenette Bon Appetite Toy – SAVE £27.32

Kiddi-Style Superior Little-Lady Helpers Ultimate X-Large Childrens Kids Pretend Play Toy Wooden Kitchen – SAVE £5

BeebeeRun Kids Play Food Set Wooden BBQ Grill – SAVE £5.97

