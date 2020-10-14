Treat yourself to these luxury items – all under £15 on Prime day!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our shopping editor has spent the last two days scouring the best Amazon Prime Day deals - and these are the best budgets she added to her wishlist...

I don’t know about you, but so far my Prime Day purchases have been seriously selfless. I’ve got a new car seat for my son, treated the husband to a new gadget for Christmas, updated my kitchen pans and bagged some Lego bargains for my nephew. Not bad.

But then it occurred to me; why should Prime Day be all about everyone else in the family? Surely this busy mum deserves a treat or two? So, while there are savings to be had on some of my favourite things, I’m unapologetically filling my virtual basket. What’s on your list?

Gin Infusing Kit

View at Amazon – £6.39 (SAVE £3.60)

Gin – it’s a wonderful thing. This home infusion kit is seriously good value; it has four botanical spice blends to choose from – Citrus Burst, Chocolate Orange, Pink Gin and Tea Party – so you get to impress Book Club with your own creations. All you need is plain vodka, a blend and a little patience. Alternatively, start concocting now for homemade Christmas gifts. My Citrus Burst is already brewing…

Cath Kidston London Hand Cream & Lip Balm Gift Tin

View at Amazon – £9 (SAVE £3)

This is so cute that although it’s technically a gift, you can keep it for yourself if you need a handbag-sized hand cream and lip balm – especially ones enriched in mint and shea butter. Then the tin can be used to house buttons, safety pins and the like. Even those who find some of the brand’s imagery a little too whimsical will love the London design.

Olay Regenerist Anti-Ageing Moisturiser

View at Amazon – £11.99 (SAVE £18)

I love Olay, it’s been around for years – my mum used to swear by their beauty fluid – it continues to be excellent value and the whole range offers great results. The anti-ageing Regenerist line is particularly good for smoothing and firming skin. Amazon is currently offering £18 off the 50ml jar size – do as I do and stock up while you can.

Max Factor Masterpiece Nude Palette

View at Amazon – £6.15 (SAVE £8.84) With its 4½ star Amazon rating you can’t really go wrong with this eyeshadow palette, which has 59% off for a limited time only. With a variety of neutral shades in matte, shimmer and sparkly, this is ideal for daywear and nightwear – go from simple nude or tan eyes in the day to a smokier, more dramatic look in the evening. Every woman needs a palette like this, and personally I’m a fan of Max Factor’s staying power.

Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Liquid Felt-Tip Pen

View at Amazon – £12.60 (SAVE £5.40)

Lady Gaga – who’s behind this Haus Laboratories range – is no stranger to the cat eye wing but, if you’re anything like me, you love the look but get frustrated by side-eye smudge an hour after application. This product promises not to do that, instead offering 24 hour longwear. I’ve always found the felt-tip an easier tool than a brush and the 3,589 5 star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong. Give yourself up to glamour and buy it while it’s cheap.

Warm Cashmere Yankee Candle

View at Amazon – £12.89 (SAVE £11.10)

I am a sucker for a Yankee Candle but it’s not a thing I ever treat myself to. Until today. This had me at ‘Warm Cashmere’. Wrap yourself in luxury with sumptuous notes of calming sandalwood and exotic patchouli, like I plan to. This is the large jar version so it’ll burn for up to 150 hours. That’s a lot of bath time. I don’t even care that I’m a mum cliche, I can’t wait to run a bath and light my candle.

Yoga Block & Strap Set

View at Amazon – £13.59 (SAVE £3.40)

If you managed to use lockdown to your advantage and get a bit more into yoga this year then you’ll realise how useful a yoga block is to get into more comfortable or supported positions, and how a strap can help you find those satisfyingly deep stretches. Even if you do yoga occasionally, props are worth having. These are reduced from £16.99 to under fifteen quid, which is a bargain.

OPI Muse of Milan Collection Mini Gift Set

View at Amazon – £13.36 (SAVE £3.34)

I love OPI – it’s hard-wearing nail polish with a great range of colours and brilliant tongue-in-cheek names. This set caught my eye because of its vampy colours – perfect for Halloween and winter. Blue is my colour of choice right now and this contains Duomo Days, Isola Nights (a gorgeous midnight blue), as well as Complimentary Wine (a flattering burgundy), Leonardo’s Model Colour (think purple with the galaxy thrown in) and Suzi Talks With Her Hands (stylish silver-grey). What a treat.

Ceder’s Classic Non-Alcoholic Spirit

View at Amazon – £13.99 (SAVE £6)

Doing Sober October? Would like to have something like booze (but isn’t) in the house for a guilt-free tipple? It’s always worth having a bottle on non-alcoholic spirits at home these days, whether it’s for yourself or friends who don’t drink. I must admit, when I tried this it took a couple of drinks to get used to it, but the flavour is so similar to gin (and just as nice) that the placebo effect really does work – just without the hangover.

Deep Sleep Bath Soak

View at Amazon – £14.85 (SAVE £7.15)

Let’s be honest. All any mum really wants is something you can’t buy from Amazon – more sleep. But I’ve heard this Deep Sleep Bath Soak by This Works, containing lavender, vetivert and chamomile, takes you one step closer to slumber. Time to put it to the test. It’s safe to use when you’re pregnant, and also vegan and cruelty-free.

And, we couldn’t resist…..

Ok, now the last few items on this are a little more expensive – but they’re so good we couldn’t miss them out. If you’re happy to spend a little more, these are worth splurging on!

Elemis Frangipani Monoi Body Cream

View at Amazon – £18.90 (SAVE £8.10)

I thought about adding a fluffy new pair of pyjamas to this list but then I stumbled across this luxurious body cream. I had a sample in a hotel once and it was truly divine. Enriched with macadamia oil and sesame oil, it’s lightly fragranced with frangipani flowers for soft and deliciously scented skin. So, no pyjamas but I’m happy to wrap myself in a bit of Elemis.

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur

View at Amazon – £19.99 (SAVE £8.01)

Made using 14 botanicals, this rhubarb and ginger gin liqueur is delicious Edinburgh gin, infused with rhubarb and ginger and then bottled at 40 percent. Don’t mind if I do. This is one of my absolute faves and with £8 off I’m snapping it up. I might even grab a second bottle to pop away for Christmas.

Homasy 500ml Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser with Oils

View at Amazon – £21.24 (SAVE £8.75)

During lockdown, in a desperate attempt to recreate the ambience of a spa, I bought an oil diffuser. I don’t know why I waited so long – they fill the air with essential oils and make the house smell amazing. They also mask whiffs –perfect if you have pets or do a lot of cooking. If you really want to feel transported somewhere zen take my advice and buy one with colour-changing lights. Heavenly.

Staresso Portable Espresso Maker

View at Amazon – £42.39 (SAVE £10.60)

Since coffee shop hangouts are on hold, I’m considering this an investment. It makes barista-standard creamy espresso in seconds – at the perfect extraction rate of between 18 and 22% – and it can even froth milk. It’s compact enough to fit in your bag and it takes both ground coffee and (I won’t judge you) Nespresso pods.

Lastly….

Ok, one more thing… while Amazon devices are ridiculously good value, I’m also treating myself to the Fire HD 8 Tablet, down from £89.99 to just £44.99. It allows me to do up to 12 hours reading, browse the web, watch videos and TV and listen to music. This way, I can give the kids my old tablet and declare this one all mine!