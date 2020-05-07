We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With VE Day coming up, many of us are planning a lockdown VE celebration with our loved ones.

The nation is set to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of fighting in Europe during World War II.

But since non-essential stores are closed, it might be harder to find VE Day decorations to complete this weekend’s celebrations.

Many people may be stocking up on decorations this year too, meaning the few that are available in supermarkets might’ve already sold out.

But if you’re looking for DIY flags for the family, one mum has shared a genius hack to make flags at home.

Some supermarket carrier bags have Union Jacks on them, which gave Natalie Stoyles a great idea.

Taking to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, she wrote, ‘Kids wanted flags for VE Day Friday!!

‘NO flags… NO problem! Aldi bag and a pair of scissors…. sorted 😂😂👍👍’

All you have to do is cut out the flags and you’ve got your own instant decorations to help everyone celebrate despite lockdown regulations.

If you want to make bunting with the flags, all you need to do is attach them to string and hang them wherever you’d like.

Or you can just stick them to a wooden stick and have them as individual flags.

People were impressed with Natalie’s idea, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘Oh fab idea thank you’

Another added, ‘Omg how good’

A third wrote, ‘We made one today looks brilliant’

And a fourth added, ‘GENIUS!’

If you need VE Day food, Morrisons have put together a great Afternoon Tea box.

For just £15, there’s everything you need!

Will you be trying this out for yourself? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!