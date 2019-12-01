Very has some great deals on toys for Black Friday - including great savings on a ride on unicorn the kids will love!

Black Friday deals are still around, and they’re expected to last until Cyber Monday ends. So if you still have items on your Christmas list you need to tick off, you might want to take advantage of the great deals on toys that are still available.

Online retailer Very is offering fabulous discounts, and we’ve selected some of the best…

My Lovely Unicorn 12V Battery Operated Ride-On



Ride-ons are usually a great hit with kids, and this unicorn one is perfect for any princes or princesses wanting to feel like they’re in a magical fairytale.

They can control the unicorn via her reins, and it moves forward, backwards, left and right up to a maximum speed of 3 km/h.

It also comes with a brush accessory so that little ones can groom their unicorn, as well as a lights-and-sounds magic horn.

My Lovely Llama 12v Battery Operated Ride On



Much like the ride-on unicorn, My Lovely Llama can also go forwards and backwards, right and left. Kids can customise it with colourful pom poms and hearts, which come included.

Plys, if kids hug it, the llama will kiss them back and its cheeks will light up. How cute!

Peppermint Townhouse 2-in-1 Dolls House & Kitchen



Wooden toys have become more popular recently as parents tried to turn away from plastic, and this 2-in-1 Dolls House & Kitchen is ideal if you want to something durable for your little ones.

It combines a wooden play kitchen with a dolls house and fun chalkboard roof, so your little ones can what they’re in the mood for.

On one side, there’s a modern kitchen with lots of storage cupboards, an oven, a play sink, a microwave plus kitchen utensils and pans.

On the other side, there’s a working lift and a converted loft, with a cool chalkboard roof that’s perfect for aspiring artists.