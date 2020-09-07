Very has slashed prices across hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking to upgrade your beauty routine, Very has reduced prices across a number of great products like hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and hair straighteners.

If any of your electricals are in need of an upgrade, now’s the perfect opportunity to save thanks to Very’s new beauty sale.

There’s lots of leading brands on offer like Remington, Oral B and BaByliss.

Scroll down to see the best deals right now…

Whether you want curls at home or a straight, sleek hairstyle, Remington’s Curl and Straight Confidence Hair dryer is here to help! It has three different nozzles to help you choose a style, and its Turbo Boost and DC Motor works for super-fast drying. Ideal if you don’t have time to spend ages on your hair.

As well as the hair dryer, you get a 45 mm round hair brush to help achieve your desired style, so it’s worth taking advantage of this great offer.

This popular Oral-B electric toothbrush is half price, meaning shoppers can now pick it up for just £40 online. Its 3D Cleaning Action feature oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove plaque, helping you to thoroughly clean your teeth.

It also comes with two modes, Daily Clean and Gum Care, depending on what type of clean you’re looking for. The toothbrush’s charger also comes in this deal and there’s no need to purchase one separately.

This air styler has a 50mm Volumising Thermal Brush, Conical Curling Attachment, Blow-Dry Paddle Brush and Drying Nozzle so you can easily change which hairstyle you want to create. It’s got 2 heats settings plus a cool setting too, to help you style your way.

Its built-in Ionic technology releases conditioning ions to control frizz and boost shine as you style, keeping your locks looking sleek, shiny and stylish. Not bad for £40!

Homedics Rotating Shiatsu Massager

VIEW DEAL: Homedics Rotating Shiatsu Massager, was £40 NOW £29.99, Very

Offering deep, penetrating techniques, this handheld massager can be used to soothe stiff muscles wherever you are. Whether it’s at home, in the car or in the office, it provides much needed relief from shoulder and back pain.

It’s got 3 Interchangeable heads, and you can choose from smooth, invigorating or deep tissue massage. In addition, its ergonomic easy-grip handle means it can be used by anyone.

These straighteners heat up within 15 seconds, and its salon-grade heating system ensures fast heat up to 235°C and maintains your selected temperature during use. It has 13 heat settings for all hair types, meaning they can be used by everyone.

They auto shut off after a period of inactivity, and has a heat-protection wrap for extra safety.