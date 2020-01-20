Whether you’re new to a plant based diet or you’ve been following one for years, Waterstones is offering 20 per cent off some popular vegan titles.
For those in need of easy some vegan recipes, these books are help. Waterstones have books for those on a budget, those short on time, and those who want to create their favourite recipes with a vegan twist.
In association with PETA the bookshop is offering a discount throughout January, to help inspire vegans everywhere. Their aim is to show everyone just how easy it is to make lifestyle changes and go vegan.
This titles and more are part of Waterstones Vegnuary offer, and you can enjoy 20 per cent off all of them until 31st January 2020 by using the code PLANT20.
One of the books available is Katy Beskow’s 15 Minute Vegan: On a Budget: Fast, modern vegan food that costs less.
It features ‘100 recipes for home cooks who want to create effortless, fast and delicious vegan food, without the price tag often associated with vegan cooking’.
Katy promises that all of the ingredients can be found in supermarkets, and that every recipe is ready in 15 minutes or less.
For those new to a plant-based diet, Leah Vanderveldt’s First-time Vegan: Delicious Dishes and Simple Switches for a Plant-Based Lifestyle is a great choice.
This book ‘features essential information on how to ensure your plant-based diet ticks all the right nutritional boxes.’
It also gives advice on how to get a nutritionally balanced diet when animal products are removed, as ‘many people dive straight in without a proper understanding’.
For helping with meat substitutes, Jackie Kearney’s Vegan Mock Meat Revolution: Delicious Plant-Based Recipes has all you need to help find tasty alternatives.
The PETA award-winning author creates delicious recipes such as Paprika Seitan Vegan 'Dog' with Cashew Cheese; Crispy Jackfruit Wings and Chickpea Tuna Quesadillas in this book, which promises ‘a plant-based alternative to all your favourite meals’.
Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats: Tasty plant-based recipes for every day infuses vegan cuisine with a distinctive Caribbean twist.
The synopsis adds, ‘Rachel Ama has crafted a bold and exciting plant-based cookbook that proves that vegan dishes can be inventive and spicy. With an uplifting song choice to accompany each recipe, Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats is a meat-free cookbook like no other.’