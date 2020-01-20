Whether you’re new to a plant based diet or you’ve been following one for years, Waterstones is offering 20 per cent off some popular vegan titles.

For those in need of easy some vegan recipes, these books are help. Waterstones have books for those on a budget, those short on time, and those who want to create their favourite recipes with a vegan twist.

In association with PETA the bookshop is offering a discount throughout January, to help inspire vegans everywhere. Their aim is to show everyone just how easy it is to make lifestyle changes and go vegan.

This titles and more are part of Waterstones Vegnuary offer, and you can enjoy 20 per cent off all of them until 31st January 2020 by using the code PLANT20.