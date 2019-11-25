If you’ve got children, you’ll be very aware of the struggles to detangle their hair without causing them pain or any fuss.

One mum took to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK to share her thoughts on Wet Brush Original Detangler, who are currently selling Disney branded versions of their popular hair product.

She wrote, ‘Just ordered these off Justmylook, 50% off wet brushes for anyone that’s never used them they are amazing. My daughter gets knots in her hair and these sort it out’.

She added, ‘They are great, they do all the Disney ones. (Belle is for my daughter, Ariel is for her best friend and Jasmine is for my niece lol, not being greedy ordering loads.)’

Many people agreed, echoing the praise for the Wet Brush. One wrote, ‘Excellent brush for wet and dry hair, about to purchase another as I’m a massive Disney fan.’

Another added, ‘Absolutely fab looking brush and already knew it would be amazing for my daughter’s hair, it wouldn’t grow until she bought her first wet brush. Amazing!’

The brushes are currently at half price for their Black Friday sale, and are available in a variety of Disney princess designs, making them perfect for children and Disney fans alike.

According to the website, the brush is perfect for all hair types and textures and it can be used on both wet or dry hair.

So if you or your child is struggling with detangling hair, this brush could be the solution you’ve been looking for!

It adds, ‘Featuring renowned Intelliflex bristles that glide effortlessly through tangled hair, the Wet Brush works wonders when removing knots.

‘Ergonomically designed with a rubber coated handle that is non-slip, the Wet Brush will soon become your favourite beauty tool. The Wet Brush is also ideal for use with both real and synthetic extensions.’

When the brushes are full price, they go up to £12.99, so now is the perfect time to get your hands on your child’s favourite design.

Or yours, if you want it for yourself….

Will you be trying these brushes? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!