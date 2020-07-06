What is stamp duty – and why do we pay it?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're buying a new home, you'll already know there are plenty of costs outside of the property price to consider. One of those is Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT), so what is it? And how much do you have to pay?

Considering buying a property – whether you’re looking for a second home or are a first-time buyer – is a huge step. It’s important to know what you’re getting into and how many other fees, like Stamp Duty, you’ll have to pay to clinch your property.

Other fees involved in buying a home you have to consider include the deposit, valuation fee, surveyor’s fees, legal fees to the solicitor and possibly also the electronic transfer fee.

Whereas those you will have to often pay alongside the amount you pay for your property, Stamp Duty works a little differently as you pay it in a lump sum after you complete the purchase of the property.

What is Stamp Duty?

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is a one-off tax that applies each time you buy a new property. It applies whether you’re buying a freehold or a leasehold property, and whether you’re buying with cash or with a mortgage.

If you are buying residential property or land that costs over £125,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, you’ll have to pay stamp duty.

If you live in Scotland, you pay a different tax – the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax – rather than stamp duty. However, though it has a different name, it works by the same principles: it’s still a lump sum tax homebuyers must pay. The main difference is that it uses different rate thresholds.

For non-residential properties, the threshold lies at £150,000.

In December 2014, the rules on stamp duty for residential properties changed, making it cheaper for 98% of homebuyers to buy a property. Under the old rules, stamp duty was paid at a single rate on the property price, now it is calculated using tax bands, a bit like income tax.

What are the stamp duty thresholds in the UK?

Stamp duty is calculated using rate bands, with the amount of tax you’ll have to pay varying depending on where your property falls within each band.

There are online calculators you can use to figure out how much you’ll owe; or you can calculate it yourself using the tax bands below, which is applicable for properties within England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For the first £125,000 of the purchase price, you’ll pay no stamp duty.

For the next £125,000 – the portion from £125,001 to £250,000 – you’ll pay a tax of 2%.

For the next £675,000 – the portion from £250,001 to £925,000 – you’ll pay a tax of 5%.

For the next £575,000 – the portion from £925,001 to £1.5 million – you’ll pay 10%.

For the remaining amount – the portion above £1.5 million – you’ll pay 12%.

For example, if your new home costs £275,000, you’ll pay £3,750.

That’s 0% on the first £125,000, 2% on the next £125,000, and 5% on the final £25,000.

Do first-time buyers pay Stamp Duty in 2020?

If you’re looking to buy a home for the first time, then you will pay no Stamp Duty Land Tax on any property worth up to £300,000 – saving buyers £5,000. So while first time buyers in 2020 still have to pay Stamp Duty, it’s not required for properties worth less than £300,000.

If you are buying a property costing up to £500,000, you don’t have to pay any Stamp Duty on the first £300,00 – only on the remaining £200,000. However, if the property you are buying is worth over £500,000 then you will have to pay the standard Stamp Duty on the property at a threshold of £125,000, as you won’t qualify for the first-time buyer’s rates.

Can you be exempt from Stamp Duty charges?

With some transactions, even when the property is worth over £125,000, you won’t need to pay stamp duty.

These include deals where no money or other form of payment is involved, properties that have been left to you in a will and properties that have been transferred due to a divorce or the end of a civil partnership.

However, it’s wise to check with a solicitor to make sure you’re exempt from stamp duty, as the rules may vary depending on your specific situation.

Can I add Stamp Duty to my mortgage?

It is sometimes possible to add stamp duty to your mortgage, but this would increase your monthly payments.

This would also increase your loan-to-value (LTV: the ratio of the amount you borrow to the value of the property), so be careful that it does not push you outside the acceptable LTV applicable to the loan you have chosen.

Would I ever need to pay more than the standard amount?

If you buy an additional property, such as a buy-to-let or a second home, you’ll have to pay an extra 3 per cent stamp duty surcharge on any property costing more than £40,000.

While regular stamp duty works as a tiered tax, the 3% surcharge for additional properties works as a slab tax, meaning it applies to the entire purchase price of the property.

How do I pay Stamp Duty?

Stamp duty is paid by filing a return and paying the amount you owe within 14 days of completing on the sale of your property. Under the law before March 2019, this was 30 days but it has since been halved.

Most solicitors or conveyancers will arrange your stamp duty payment for you, although you can also do it yourself. Either way, you are responsible for making sure the return is completed within the deadline to avoid a fine and the possibility of paying interest on the overdue payment.

Even if your new home costs under £125,000 and you won’t be paying any stamp duty, you still need to file a return, unless the property costs less than £40,000.