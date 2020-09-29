We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day is a chance to bag some major bargains on big products online and Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK is set to be no different.

With the impact of the global pandemic still continuing to affect retailers, there has been some doubt cast over whether Amazon Prime Day will go ahead in 2020. However, the online retail giant has now spoken out to confirm whether Amazon Prime Day will go ahead this year and, if so, when.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started five years ago, in 2015. Amazon Prime Day is a date every year when online retailer Amazon offers huge discounts on products across their entire site for a select period of time. Shoppers can find brilliant discounts on Amazon goods such as Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Echo products. You can also get money off branded goods such as Apple laptops and iPads and Dyson vacuums and hair care products.

Other products that have been heavily discounted in previous years include TVs, gaming equipment, and kitchen products such as instant pots and cookware. There are also great Amazon Prime Day deals on toys. Plus, you can find discounted baby products on Amazon during the event too.

In order to take advantage of the offers available on Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. So, make sure you have a subscription before the date of the event. Alternatively, get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime instead. Just make sure to start it before the date of the event and cancel your subscription afterward.

Is Amazon Prime Day still going ahead in 2020 despite the pandemic?

Amazon Prime Day is still going ahead in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, the event has been pushed back this year because of the impact Covid-19 has had on the world. This year will be the first-ever time that Amazon Prime Day has been held in the autumn. In previous years, Amazon Prime Day has been held over the summer. Last year’s event took place on July 15th 2019 and ran for 48 hours.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 in the UK?

Amazon has confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK will take place on October 13th – October 14th.

This year, Amazon Prime Day is taking place on the same dates in the UK as it is in other countries. This includes the United States, as well as other countries including Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia and Japan. The event will start on the 13th and then run for two days, providing shoppers with 48 hours to bag bargains and find desirable deals on products through the online shopping platform.

What is the benefit of shopping on Amazon Prime Day and how is it different from Black Friday?

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday also offer shoppers the chance to buy big brand products at reduced prices, the difference with Amazon Prime Day is that you can expect exclusive discounts on the site on October 13th that are unlikely to crop up again later this year.

As Amazon Prime Day is all about shopping on Amazon, the site will reduce the price of its well-known, own-brand items. Historically, these products have been available for a lower price on Amazon Prime Day than they are on Black Friday. Last year the site offered £20 off the price of Kindles – almost 30% less than normal. Plus, the price was lower than it was on the site during Black Friday 2019 too. There were also discounts offered on the Amazon Echo and Fire Stick.

As well as Amazon-branded products, you can also expect to find some great deals on other major brands too. The benefit of shopping on Amazon Prime Day instead of waiting for the December sales is that Amazon wants you to spend your money with them right now. As a result, they’re going to try and tempt you with irresistible offers that undercut what other sites may offer you on Black Friday if you wait.

Finally, because the Amazon Prime Day sale is usually only open to Amazon Prime customers, you may find that there is slightly less competition for some of the items compared to Black Friday – when the deals are available for everyone. As of 2019, 39% of consumers had access to Amazon Prime. So, that’s less than half of UK shoppers who have access to the Amazon Prime Day deals.

What are the best deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Great deals to be had on Amazon Prime Day include discounts on desirable tech items like laptops, TVs, iPads, gaming consoles, smartwatches and headphones. Last year, Amazon sold over 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 pairs of headphones and more than one million toys during their Amazon Prime Day sales thanks to the discounts they offered. As a result, you can expect the site to offer more great deals on similar products this year.

Apple MacBooks, Google Chromebooks and Windows laptops could all be discounted. Plus Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and Hisense TVs. You can also expect some great deals on toys and essential baby products.

Last year, Amazon.co.uk had 40% off Lego, 30% off L.O.L Surprise toys and 50% off Barbie products. All exclusive to Amazon at the time for Amazon Prime Day. A great excuse to get your Christmas shopping for the kids done early this year! There were also deals to be had on baby products ranging from baby sleep aids to luxurious aden + anais swaddles and even Baby Bjorn goods.

Cybex, Maxi Cosi and Graco all offered varying discounts on their baby car seats for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Keep an eye out for deals on baby sleep bags this year too. There were great offers on products from The Gro Company last year.