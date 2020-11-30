When is Cyber Monday? Plus where to find the best deals on Nintendo Switch, kitchen appliances and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Cyber Weekend coming to an end, Cyber Monday is the next big thing to happen to the online sales before Christmas.

But when is Cyber Monday? The big online shopping day sees buyers finish their Christmas shopping lists with a huge range of sales with everything from the Argos Cyber Monday deals to limited time offers, like £40 worth of free beauty products from Boots.

It draws in big spenders who want amazing deals on technology and gaming, along with those shopping for jaw-dropping deals on top-range kitchen appliances like KitchenAid mixers or NutriBullet blenders. In fact, it’s because of all these cracking offers that people famously swoop online early in the morning and sites have been known to crash in previous years, with fast-selling items gone within just minutes.

So when do these fabulous savings go live? And where are the best deals, still in stock, to shop this Cyber Monday? We’ve got everything you need to know.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is today! It often falls as one of the last days of November as it’s always the first Monday after Black Friday, following the origin of the tradition from the US. Cyber Monday made its way over here in the early 2010s, with Asda being the first UK retailer apart from Amazon to scoop up big profits on the shopping weekend.

So from today, there are MASSIVE savings to be made on sites like John Lewis, Argos, Lakeland and more for homewares and appliances, and on Amazon and in Tesco Cyber Monday sale for top reductions on sought-after tech and gaming.

Where are the best Cyber Monday deals?

This year, we’re loving the savings that have already gone live in the Argos Cyber Monday sale, as there’s huge savings on hot products like the Samsung 50in Smart Ultra HD TV (£150 off) and GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera (£50 off), along with big reductions on essential appliances like the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (£150 off) and the Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer (£100 off), perfect if a pricey KitchenAid isn’t quite in the budget this year.

Tesco also have some of the best Cyber Monday deals, especially if you’re looking for personal care products like shaving sets, hairdryers or straighteners along with music tech, like headphone and speakers. Right now, they’re offering 50% off on beauty appliances like the 5-star rated Babyliss Bronze Shimmer Straightener (£50 off) along with half priced Jvc Gumy True Wireless Earphones (£20 off) for ultimate surround sound music, wherever you go.

And what items have the best deals? Maybe all in the name, as the best deals on Cyber Monday are on high-ticket tech products like phones, laptops and televisions, appliances and gaming. It’s one of the key differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as the former is better for items like clothes and shoes along with smaller ticket buys.

But we have noticed that Cyber Monday toy deals have got off to a flying start with kids’ favourites from the likes of the Entertainer, Smyth’s Toys and even Hamley’s now at rock-bottom prices. For new parents and family members wanting to shop for little ones, there’s MASSIVE half price savings on Cybex car seats from Mamas&Papas, as well as other great deals on baby products like cots and cribs, pushchairs and more.

Want more? Be sure to keep an eye on our website and bookmark your favourite pages as we’ll be bringing the best and biggest deals from the day sale across all the top UK retailers.

Where can you get a Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday?

It’s the most sought-after deal of the season with retailers like Curry’s, GAME and Very.co.uk still stocking deals on the Nintendo Switch for Cyber Monday, while Amazon has completely sold out.

Deals on Nintendo Switch for Cyber Monday:

So even though some major retailers have sold out, there’s still some Nintendo Switch deals on sale this Cyber Monday.

Where can you get deals on Xbox and PS4 games on Cyber Monday?

The best deals on Xbox and PS4 games come from Tesco and GAME this year but with a huge surge in sales over Cyber Weekend, you’ve got to be quick – they’re likely not too last too long!

From Tesco Cyber Monday sale, gamers can score almost £20 off the FIFA 21 PS4 game down to just £30, perfect for the keen footballers in the family over the festive season. Similarly, there’s the £15 saving on the 18+ Ghost Of Tsushima Ps4 game. There’s also savings on the Star Wars Squadron Xbox game (SAVE £10), making it the ideal gift for any Star Wars fans out there who also might be in the market for a new Xbox before the end of the year.

There’s also HALF PRICE off the Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One game from Tesco, mounting up to a very decent saving of £25. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox One has also been restocked and is now £15 off.

While from GAME, one of the UK’s most popular online and in-store shops for everything from consoles to games and accessories, is offering some really exciting savings on games this Cyber Monday. We’ve already seen that they’ve got deals on family-favourites, perfect for keeping little (and big!) ones busy over the upcoming holidays. Just Dance 2021 (SAVE £15) is on offer right now, along with the Nintendo Switch game LEGO The Incredibles (SAVE £10) and other brilliant Disney Pixar themed games, loved by all members of the family.

GAME also have amazing deals on accessories, ideal for levelling up play. We particularly love the Rock Candy Mini Wired Controller for Xbox One in blue (SAVE £5) for its originality and the deal on classic Xbox wireless controllers (SAVE £10), available in either blue, white or black.

Where can you find the best deals on sports and exercise equipment on Cyber Monday?

The Wiggle Black Friday deals are still very much kicking off and are by far the best place to shop for all kinds of exercise equipment from bikes to cycle computers, running kit, trainers, sports nutrition, supplements and SO MUCH more.

Right now, you can a massive reduction on the Zannata Road Bike (£359 off), perfect for those wanting to upgrade in time for Christmas. The Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer is also reduced at the moment (£50 off), making it the perfect time to pick up this top-range cycling tech as a winning Christmas present or an end of year treat for your favourite cyclist. For outdoor walkers, riders and runners, there’s the amazing savings on waterproofs such as the Föhn Women’s Supercell Waterproof Jacket (£108 off).

Gym-goers will be over the moon to see that there’s some major savings on Science in Sport energy gel packs of 30 (SAVE £22.50) and on SIS Rapid Recovery (SAVE £13.30) as part of the Wiggle sale too, as they offer the ultimate recovery from intense sport and exercise.

Amazon also has some great deals on exercise equipment, including a whopping 40% off the Resistance Bands Set which contains bands from 10kg to 50kg. There’s also £5.51 off the TOMSHOO 5 Pieces Fitness Exercise Set.

Where can you get the best deals on large kitchen appliances?

There are some of the best deals on larger kitchen appliances from Argos, Lakeland and Amazon mainly this year, with KitchenAid deals proving to be especially popular and flying off the shelves. But we’ve worked hard to find the ones (and their dupes) that are still in stock and ready to buy and be delivered to your front door before Christmas.

For the big deals, it’s got to be Argos. Their reductions on large appliances are some of the best we’ve seen this year. Check out these deals:

But Lakeland deals have really proved to be winners this year! We were waiting with anticipation to see what they would reduce and we certainly haven’t been disappointed on Cyber Monday. They’ve reduced the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8 Litre Mixer by £40 for example and taken £20 off their iconic Lakeland Slow Cooker, perfect for larger families. Along with this, there’s plenty of deals on homeware appliances like hoovers, steam mops and more from the likes of the top-range brand Shark and more.

On Amazon, there are also some amazing deals on blenders from brands like Ninja and Vitamix along with the classic savings on Nutribullet that we always see over Cyber Monday. The Morphy Richards Soupmaker Stainless Steel Soup Maker (£50 off) is also one of the big reductions on the site currently as it’s been reduced by 50%, along with the reductions on big name brands like George Foreman as their Large Red Steel Grill (£55 off) has also become one of the biggest Cyber Monday savings.

Similarly, the Breville Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster is down to £25 from £40.99, offering buyers a good saving of over £15. Those looking to make a healthier change in 2021 while still enjoying all their favourite foods, however, can also benefit from the kitchen appliance Cyber Monday sales at Argos. We’re currently seeing £17 off the Breville Halo Air Fryer and a saving of £18 on the Muzili Air Fryer.

So no matter what you’re after this Cyber Monday, be quick! A lot of these offers are ending at midnight tonight.