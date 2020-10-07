We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Road bikes, cycling shorts and even wetsuits are just some of the sports items set to be massively reduced in the Wiggle Black Friday 2020 sale, as we’ve got wind of the phenomenal deals that could be on offer.

It’s just in time too, as the Wiggle Black Friday sale will come as many of us are are now looking to replenish our cycling or running kit as the weather is getting colder. While others will certainly be looking to level-up their home gym equipment, following the boom in home workouts over the last few months.

But what about sports and exercise equipment?

Splashing out on a new mountain bike or running machine isn’t something we do every day and now the demand is through the roof for sports clothing and equipment, it’s more expensive than ever outside of the big shopping weekends. So it’s certainly worth taking your time when you look at the offers and weighing up Black Friday vs Cyber Monday, for instance, before you decide to part with the money.

When does the Wiggle Black Friday sale start?

The retailer has confirmed that the Wiggle Black Friday sale will begin on November 27 2020, alongside other major chain stores. They’ve promised some of the best deals ever on cycle, running, swimming and more departments, along with particular savings on clothing, running gear, swimwear and some ‘unmissable’ bike deals.

Phew! We’ve had our fingers cross for the Wiggle Black Friday sale to be announced, as it served up some smashing deals last year.

Wiggle Black Friday: Deals on bikes, helmets and cycle equipment including bike lights and inner tubes

Last, shoppers took a massive 60 per cent off some of the best bikes frames around in the Wiggle Black Friday sale. The competition-winning Pinarello Dogma f8 XLight frame was reduced from a whopping £6000 to just under £2,400 on the upper end of the scale. But for those that aren’t quite Tour de France ready, there was £200 to be saved on the Cube Access WS Race 27.5 hardtail bike, down from £799 to £539.

Those shopping for kids’ bikes for Christmas also got a winning discount, as the famously lightweight Vitus mountain bikes were reduced by up to 26 percent last year, along with free home delivery. As expected, they flew off the shelves!

Cycling enthusiasts were also probably keen to see that they could pick up a full set of Shimano XT M8000 2×11 groupset gears for £239.99 in the Wiggle Black Friday sale, down from almost £500. While the Garmin Edge 520 Plus bike computer, ideal for exploring new areas of the city or the countryside without constantly having to check Google Maps, was taken down to £149.99 from £199.99.

We have it on good authority that the deals on bike tyres were also some of the best around, with sets like the Continental Grand Prix 4000S II folding road tyre being reduced by a fantastic half price. Schwalbe Pro One Evo tubeless road tyres were also reduced down from £66.99 to just £26.99, saving shoppers well over 50 percent.

Looking for a new helmet? The discounts on the Kask Mojito road helmet proved a real winner with buyers in last year’s sale as it was discounted from £99 to £64.99, as were other popular models like the POC Ventral SPIN helmet, reduced by up to £225. If only the races hadn’t been cancelled this year…

Bike lights also took a hit with the discounts and we’re expecting similar deals this year and we’ll certainly need them as the evenings get darker. At the top end, the Hope R2i Vision Integrated LED front light was reduced from £175 to less than £126, while the NiteRider Lumina 1800 Dual Beam front light was taken down by just under a third.

With last year’s haul, it’s fair to say that we’re pretty excited for the 2020 Wiggle Black Friday sale coming up next month!

Wiggle Black Friday: Deals on running and cycling clothes

Those looking to top-up their gym kit or cycling gear were definitely in luck during the Wiggle Black Friday sale last year. Women saw a £10 reduction dhb Short Sleeve Run Tops, taking the average price down from £25 to just £15. While the Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Strappy Bra was taken down by half price to under £20, while bigger items like the 7Mesh Northwood Jacket was taken down by £120 from £200 to £80.

The Under Armour Woven Graphic Short was discounted by half price to £11.50, offering one the best saving for cyclists in the Wiggle Black Friday sale. Alé Prime Digi Long Sleeve Jerseys were treated to a HUGE reduction of £55, as were the Winter Bib Tights which were reduced by 50 per cent.

Fans of the iconic cycling brand Rapha were also in luck. Wiggle offered a rare discount of 75 percent on their Rapha Overmitts, bring them down to the super affordable price of £22.50, down from £90. We couldn’t believe it!

During the lockdown, running and cycling clothes sold out every second it seemed. Luckily though, there’s perhaps even more choice than ever before as we now approach the Wiggle Black Friday sale as along with these cracking deals, Amazon Prime Day is set to offer some real bargains on running and cycling gear.

Wiggle Black Friday: Deals on gym equipment

Home workouts became the flavour of the month (or year!) during the lockdown and some keen fitness enthusiasts have kept up their training in their living rooms and local parks, rather than taking the trip back to the gym. So we’re expecting to see plenty of good gym equipment discounts and deals in the Wiggle Black Friday sale.

Medicine balls and power bands have previously been knocked down in the Black Friday sale, along with classic weight sets like the BeElite Vinyl Coated Dumbbell Pair – which go from 0.5kg to 3kg. We reckon that resistance trainers and gym balls will also make the cut as the Wiggle Gym Outlet is already offering up to 60 per cent off classic gym clothing and products.

Fuel for sessions was included in the sale last year, with up to half price off the popular SiS energy gel 30 pack, down from £42 to £21. SiS Go+ Caffeine gels were also discounted by 40 percent and cost £32.39 – a huge saving! While HIGH5 Energy Gel Mixed Packs was discounted by £14.28 to under £10.

Turbo trains and associated accessories features as one of the main products in the Wiggle Black Friday sale last year and we’ve got high hopes for this season’s deals.

Will Wiggle discount turbo trainers?

If last year’s discounts on turbo trainers were leading by example then we’re expecting some solid deals on turbo trainers and accessories during this Wiggle Black Friday sale. With the surge in interest over the lockdown, as turbo trainer can allow you to

In 2019, the Tacx Deo 2 Direct Drive smart trainer was reduced from £1,199.99 to an impressive £899.99. For those on a smaller budget, the LifeLine TT-01 turbo sorted things out as it was taken down to half price from £99.99 to £49.99. So we’re happy to say that turbo trainers will more than likely be included in the deals this year, we just don’t know which ones and by how much just yet! Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more information on November 27.

Turbo trainers with their newly integrated technology features allow cyclists to turn solitary cycling into a social experience, and it was a real lifeline for many during the lockdown as exercise was limited. Zwift, TrainerRoad and Sufferfest are just three of the programmes that give riders that community experience while allowing people to get the exercise they need.

To help things along, we’re also predicting that turbo trainer accessories like the trainer table, mat and sensor kit will have discounts heading their way. Along with indoor cycle clothing like Gore bibs and DHB shorts.

Wiggle Black Friday: Deals on trainers and shoes

Whether you’re looking for clip-in cycling shoes or a regular pair of running trainers, the Wiggle Black Friday sale will certainly have you covered if the deals that the retailer were pushing out last year are anything to go by.

For cycling fanatics, there was a discount of over £100 on the Giro Empire SLX road shoe as Wiggle took the price down from £289.99 to £179.99. Trail running was made easier with a 41 percent reduction on the Salomon Speedcross 4 Running Shoes, taking them down to less than £65.

But if you can’t wait to shop the upcoming sale at Wiggle, then luckily you don’t have to! As many of their trainers, like the Asics Women’s Gel-Hyper Tri 3 Running Shoes and the adidas Adizero Takumi Sen Running Shoes have already been discounted by 60 percent. While the Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 Running Shoes have already had a reduction of 10 to 19 percent and there is up to 50 percent off the adidas SL20 Running Shoes to be had on the Wiggle site at the moment.

For the best deals on Wiggle Black Friday on trainers and shoes, be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be giving you the deals as soon as they hit.

What is the Wiggle return policy?

Wiggle have said that if you change your mind or there’s something not quite right, then you have ONE YEAR to return the item for a refund (subject to some exclusions). All the items being returned have to be an unused and in a saleable condition, in their original packaging and all labels still attached.

So if you can meet those requirements, check out the small print because nutritional products must be returned within 28 days and any personalised products, like wheel builds cannot be returned at all. Sports watches and computers with GPS can only be returned if they haven’t been registered yet. Underwear and swimwear can’t be returned unless the items are unworn and the protective packaging remains.

There are no exchanges at Wiggle and all agreed refunds will be issued to the original form of payment within one week of the items being returned to the warehouse and checked by one of the specialists.

Does Wiggle price match?

Even outside of the Wiggle Black Friday sale, the Wiggle price match will make sure you’re getting the best deal possible as the retailer compares all their prices to the other major chains like Evans and Halfords. But if customers find a lower price, then Wiggle promise to instantly match it over their online live chat.

But as with everything, there are conditions so be sure to check those out online before you buy.

Does Wiggle offer NHS or student discount?

At the moment, it looks like Wiggle doesn’t offer any NHS or student discounts to shoppers. We have hope that they will in the future though!

So if you’re looking to get discounts on some of the best running, cycling, swimming and other sports clothing and equipment then the best place to be is the Wiggle Black Friday sale which is sure to have some incredible bargains in November.