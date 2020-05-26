Wilko has a HUGE beauty sale with prices starting at just 20p

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking for a good bargain during lockdown, Wilko has a huge beauty sale including makeup brushes, moisturisers, and other essentials.

Taking to Extreme Couponing and Bargains, one woman shared snaps of plenty of ‘reduced to clear’ items in the Wilko beauty sale.

Michelle Kenyon Parks wrote, ‘Wilko doing what looks like a change of packaging or lines some good bits ideal to put away’

The photos showed makeup brushes reduced to 50p each, including a powder brush, foundation brush and stippling brush.

Makeup brushes usually retail between £2.25 and £25 for more expensive options, so Wilko’s 50p brushes are quite the bargain for makeup fans!

Michelle also spotted everyday essentials such as Gillette shaving jels for 20p each, Aussie and Head and Shoulders shampoos for 50p each.

Or if you fancy a relaxing bath, there’s 50p bath bombs on offer to help you have a relaxing night in to help you chill out.

There’s also moisturisers for £1 including Vaseline’s Cocoa Radiant and Aloe Soothe, which are always useful for tackling dry or sensitive skin.

For 25p you can also pick up a box of 300 hair grips that are perfect to keep any up-dos in place during lockdown and beyond. We all need hair grips after all!

Fellow beauty fans were impressed by the sale, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘I need lots of bath bombs and one of everything else 🤣🤣’

Another added, ‘We will go have a look tomorrow’

A third tagged a friend and wrote, ‘Wilko trip later?’

It looks like these offers are only available in-store, so you’d have to head to your local to find them.

Will you be heading to Wilko for the beauty sale? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!