If you're a student or you're moving out, you might be feeling stressed about all the things you need to buy for your new home. But Wilko's latest offering does all of the hard work for you.

Wilko’s Kitchen in a Box has everything you need to fill your kitchen, and it comes in a handy storage box that’s easy to transport.

Many of us are familiar with the stresses of moving house, including packing everything up and ensuring we haven’t forgotten anything. But with all your essentials in one box, all you have to do is pick it up and put it in the car or van. Simple!

The genius box includes crockery, cutlery, glasses, pans, a baking tray, a chopping board, a corkscrew, a wooden spoon and spatula, and other handy utensils you’ll need for the kitchen.

There’s 25 items inside the box, making it easy to cook at home and even have guests round too, as the crockery and cutlery comes in a four pack so there’s plenty to go around. Whether it’s family, friends or flatmates, it’s got you covered.

A statement on Wilko’s website reads, ‘Find everything you need to kit out your whole kitchen in just one click with our Kitchen in a Box! Whether you’re starting out and need all the essentials or your current kitchenware has seen better days, get everything you need in one click right here.’

It’s great value for money too, as shoppers can pick up all of the above for just £45. Perfect for students on a budget or first time movers trying to save money.

The Kitchen in a Box could make a great gift if you’re a parent of a new student, or you just want to treat a friend who’s moving out.

Moving can be overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time doing it and you’re getting to grips with a lot of basics. But we’ve got some great guides to help you out.

