Wilko is selling a 24-day prosecco advent calendar for just £10

The first day of December is fast approaching!

And if 2020 has left you in serious need of a month of festive boozy treats – Wilko has the perfect advent calendar.

The affordable high street store left gin lovers scrambling to get their hands on its 24 Days of Gin Advent Calendar earlier this week, and the £10 box of botanical gifts sold out at lightning speed.

With the rise in popularity of non-chocolate advent calendars, Wilko has even more to offer and is blessing the lives of fizz fans this festive period.

The 24 Days of Bubbly Advent Calendar has the same £10 price tag as the gin countdown but is full of everything anyone could need to enjoy sparkling cocktails all the way up to Christmas Day.

Inside you’ll find 12 flavour mixers, 2 garnishes, 6 glass rim sugars, 4 cocktail shimmers all ready to add to prosecco or champagne to make the most joyous of boozy beverages.

The 12 flavour cocktail mixers include Mandarin Mimosa, Grapefruit Bellini, Strawberry Mimosa, Blood, Orange Mimosa, Raspberry Bellini, Mango Mimosa, Peach Bellini, Watermelon Mimosa, Pomegranate Bellini, Mango Bellini, Cherry Royale and Pineapple Fizz.

While six flavour glass rim sugars include Strawberry, Coconut, Mango, Peach, Raspberry, Watermelon and four cocktail shimmers include Blue, Purple, Green and Rose.

If fizz isn’t your thing – the Wilko 24 Days of Cocktails Advent Calendar might be more up your street, with the same price tag of £10.

Featuring 12 cocktail flavour mixers including, Sunrise, Mojito, Mai Tai, Moscow Mule, Blue Hawaiian, Pina Colada, Caipirinha, Peach Bellini, Apple, Lime, Singapore Sling and Tropical Painkiller, the box of pre-Chrimbo treats is sure to delight any alcohol enthusiast.

Both calendars are available to buy online right now, but we recommend snapping them up quickly if you want to get your hands on them – we predict a sell out following the success of Wilko’s 24 Days of Gin Advent Calendar!