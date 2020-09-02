We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Summer is officially over, and many of us will be preparing to snuggle up under cosy bedding. If you're looking for teddy fleece bedding, then you won't want to miss out on Wilko's amazing deal.

Just in time for the colder months, Wilko has slashed prices on its teddy fleece bedding so we can stay warm for less.

If you’re not familiar with teddy fleece, it’s a lovely soft and fluffy material that’s guaranteed to warm us up.

It’s also very comfortable and you’ll want to cuddle up with it, just like a teddy bear.

Announcing their exciting new range, Wilko said, “Snuggle up with our new Teddy Fleece bedding range.

“With its comforting fleece texture, you’re sure to be in for a cosy treat. Its supersoft fibres create an ambience of warmth, perfect for those chilly winter nights.”

Wilko shoppers can pick up the super comfy bedding in five colours: ivory, silver, charcoal grey, grey and blush pink. So there’s a style to suit every taste.

There’s also different sizes too, ranging from a single to a superking, depending on how much bedding you need.

Sadly however, the single is out of stock so there’s only double, king and superking available.

Sleepdown Charcoal Soft Teddy Fleece – Kingsize

Sleepdown Blush Pink Teddy Fleece – Double

Sleepdown Ivory Teddy Fleece – Superking

If you want to get your hands on any of the bedding, act fast because we’re sure they won’t be around for long!

Shoppers are already snapping them up, with plenty leaving positive reviews for the duvet.

One wrote, ‘Bought 2 of these for my teenagers, they absolutely love them. It’s like the bed giving you a huge bear hug.’

Another added, ‘Bought this for my son and he is extremely pleased with it. He loves how soft and comfy it is and can’t wait to go to bed!’

Will you be picking up some teddy fleece bedding?