Wilko just launched a brand new range of glorious smelling bath products and they’re just like some of our favourite Soap & Glory buys.

The seriously affordable line of shower gels, scrubs and nourishing body butters and bath fizzers is sweetly named Kandy Kitten and appears to be a seriously similar dupe to the best selling Boots stocked brand, Soap & Glory.

Everything in the pretty pink packaged range is a bank account friendly £2, which means for just £12 you can get your hands on everything in the Kandy Kitten collection.

If it’s reclining in a piping hot, relaxing bubble bath you’re after, we recommend giving the Bath Fizz Bath Bomb Duo and the Super Moisturise Bath Foam a go.

The skin-treating ingredients will leave your body feeling cared for and silky soft while the beautifully sweet scent is a treat for the senses.

In need of an exfoliating session to get skin smooth and fake-tan free? Pick up the vitamin E infused Body Scrub and get to work banishing those dead skin cells.

Follow up with a generous slathering of the Smooting Body Lotion to soften skin and leave it feeling treated before turning the attention to tired hands with the line’s Moisturising Hand Cream.

When it comes to comparing the price of Kandy Kitten to big name brand, Soap & Glory, it’s clear you’d make some big savings by opting for Wilko’s offering.

The Soap & Glory Pulp Friction exfoliator retails for £8 while a pump bottle of the iconic Hand Food hand cream would set you back £8.50 and the Calm One Calm All bubble bath has a price tag of £8.

If you’re a loyal Soap & Glory fan you’ll be pleased to know that you can currently pick up three products for the price of two on the Boots website right now.

So whether you’re up for trying Wilko’s new body care release or want to stick to what you know with some good old Soap & Glory, now’s a great time to stock up on your bathroom pamper must haves!