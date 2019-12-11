Work from home jobs: 42 jobs you can do from home

Have you been thinking about going back to work but can't balance a full-time role with family life? Perhaps you work part-time and want to supplement your salary?

Work from home jobs can be brilliant for making work fit around family life.

Whether you want to set up your own business from home, or work for someone else, there are plenty of work from home jobs out there that can be done from the comfort of your own kitchen.

From looking after children or animals to setting up your own jewellery, card making or flower-selling business, we’ve got loads of ideas to help your on your way.

Or, you could even use your home to help generate some extra cash. Your spare rooms and garages might just be a valuable source of extra income for you if you’re happy to rent them out for short or long term lets.

Have a look at our feature for ideas – we’ve got everything from tutoring and tailoring to setting up a cupcake business or selling crafts on Etsy!