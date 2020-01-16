Best money-saving offers for family days out in the UK

‘I’M BORED!’ Ah, the war cry of the kid who is off from school. It seems this statement is moaned, while leaning on the closest piece of furniture, on loop whenever a school holiday comes around.



And, while there’s nothing wrong with letting your kids be a bit bored – it can stimulate imagination – we’re here to arm you with the best responses.

We’ve found the top discounts to keep you and your brood entertained this half term, from the delights of Legoland and white-knuckle rides at Thorpe Park to scaling heady heights at GoApe, we’ve found the best deals for you and yours.

Now, which one do you for? Decisions, decisions.

1. Thorpe Park – 40% off

Hear the kids squeal with excitement when they hear they’re going to enjoy a thrilling day of rides and attractions, including the UK’s fastest rollercoaster Stealth!

Book online and save 40% on a one day ticket – and enjoy an overnight stay at the park hotel for just £44 PP.

Unlimiuted seasonal passes are also available for just £49.

FIND OUT MORE

2. Go Ape – double the fun for £7

It’s time to Crawl, climb, swing and zip your way from feeling on edge to the edge of awesome… just don’t look down!

Book Treetop Adventure and add an hour on Nets Adventure for only an extra £7.

There will be no better way for you and your family to unleash your inner Tarzan than with a visit to Go Ape, hidden in the forest at Chessington World – so you can enjoy a whole day out!

FIND OUT MORE

3. 25% off Sealife Birmingham – saving £10 per ticket

Take the whole family for an exciting underwater adventure and discover a treasure trove of ocean life. With over 1,000 creatures, including deadly hammerhead sharks, turtles, and seahorses.

Kids will love the soft play area and the 4D cinema experience.

FIND OUT MORE

4. Tower or London – 14% off

At 42 metres above the river Thames, a visit to the Tower Bridge exhibition boasts spectacular panoramic views of London’s most famous landmarks: The London Eye, Canary Wharf, and St Paul’s Cathedral can all be seen from its high-level walkways.

FIND OUT MORE

The following deals are offered by Kids Pass, sign up for just £1 to enjoy the biggest savings

– but hurry as the deal is limited!

5. 49 per cent off Legoland Windsor – saving £73

For an awesome family day out – for ages 3-12 years old – visit the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort and experience the ultimate adventure! Your little one can get their first driving licence at the LEGO City Driving School, there really is something for everyone!

Become a member to Kidspass for just £1 month trial to take full advantage of this amazing discount.

FIND OUT MORE

6. Drayton Manor Theme Park – average saving £42

Reopening on February 8th, just in time for half term, take the kids to Europe’s ONLY Thomas Land, based on the children’s TV series, Thomas and Friends, Thomas Land features 15 family-friendly rides based on characters from the show.

There’s something for all ages, Drayton Manor is also famed for its innovative thrill rides, such as Apocolypse, a 54m drop tower.

At the time of opening, it was the only drop tower in the world that guests could ride standing up. This is also a Kids Pass offer, so you’ll need to sign up for £1.

FIND OUT MORE

7. Kidzania London – 48% off saving £40.50

Help your children realise their dream of being a doctor or firefighters or maybe even a journalist, at KidZania! Inside is a city where children from ages 4 to 14 can take part in a wide range of activities and simulations designed to introduce them to the world of work.

Each session lasts four hours and most children are able to experience between 4-6 activities in this time.

FIND OUT MORE

8. Hover craft experience – 2 for 1 saving £178

One for the bucket list! Gliding over land on a cushion of air generated by a powerful fan attached to the rear of the hovercrafts. If it’s fast and furious you want, then this is the experience for you!

We’re sure there’s a teen in your life that would love this wind-in-your-hair memory making experience.

FIND OUT MORE

9. Virtual Aerospace – 20% off saving £39.60

This one’s not even just for the kids, if you (or them) are interested in becoming a pilot then give it a go and take to the virtual skies with this amazing discount, available in Sussex and the North West.

FIND OUT MORE

10. Diggerland – saving £29.80

Celebrating 20 years of fun, kids and adults love Diggerland. A theme park like no other, where you can ride, drive and operate real diggers, dumpers and other full-size construction machinery.

Discount available in Devon, Yorkshire and Kent.

FIND OUT MORE

11. New Forest Wildlife – saving £19

Take the family out on a whirlwind day out to experience nature, enjoy exciting trails and feed the animals. The New Forest Wildlife Park specialises in native and past-native wildlife of Britain and otters and owls from around the globe.

The Park is the UK’s leading institution in the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wild otters, too cute. And, the best bit kids go free! (Based on two adults and two children).

FIND OUT MORE

12. Lakeside Karting – 2for1 saving £25

Reaching a whopping 900 metres long this is one of the fastest kart circuits in the country, with ten challenging corners, three full blast straights and two daunting hairpins.

Though, hold your breath as you watch your little ones hit speeds of 60-70mph. Definitely one of the most sensational experiences on four wheels.

FIND OUT MORE

13. 34% off at Sealife at Brighton – saving £22

When you visit the oldest operational aquarium in the world, you not only touch starfish, crabs and step into the rainforest, you dive into original Victorian architecture.

The oldest operating aquarium in the world, built in 1872, look out for the dazzling scales, crazy colours, and fantastic fins of our mesmerising creatures.

Plus, SEA LIFE Brighton welcome a state of the art new attraction Day & Night! The first of its kind in the UK, Day & Night offers guests the chance to experience the 24-hour wonder of a coral reef as it moves through the day in 750,000 litre display.

FIND OUT MORE