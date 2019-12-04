Most popular baby names: for boys and girls through the years

The most popular baby names for both boys and girls over the years is revealed...

Choosing a baby name for your little one is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make. Whether it’s girls’ names or boys’ names you’re looking for, with the huge amount of most popular baby names out there, it’s not easy.

Take a look through our list of most popular baby names below. There are girls’ names and boys’ names, all from the last few years.

See which baby names are popular right now, whether you want to follow the trends, or avoid them, with our top 100 lists of the most popular baby names from the past four years.

From 2012 up until present day we’ve outlined the top 10 for each year. This is so you can get a quick overview of the names that have been trending in recent years.

Psst! if you scroll right down tot he bottom, we also have a round up of the top 10 most popular baby names from the past 500 years.

Scroll down for all of the most popular baby names or choose one of the below links to skip straight there…

Most popular names in the past 500 years

Girls’ names

Boys’ names

Most popular girls’ names

2017

The ONS have revealed that topping the list of most popular baby names for girls in 2017 was Olivia, closely followed by Amelia. Poppy has risen to eight up from thirteenth last year.

See below for the 100 top girls’ names for 2018:

Top 100 girls’ names 2017

1. Olivia 26. Willow 51. Harriet 76. Martha 2. Amelia 27. Matilda 52. Emma 77. Gracie 3. Isla 28. Elsie 53. Thea 78. Maryam 4. Ava 29. Ruby 54. Eleanor 79. Robyn 5. Emily 30. Scarlett 55. Penelope 80. Aurora 6. Isabella 31. Sofia 56. Holly 81. Iris 7. Mia 32. Chloe 57. Hannah 82. Sara 8. Poppy 33. Eva 58. Molly 83. Arabella 9. Ella 34. Harper 59.Bella 84. Beatrice 10. Lily 35. Rosie 60. Rose 85. Heidi 11. Sophia 36. Emilia 61. Amber 86. Summer 12. Charlotte 37. Millie 62. Violet 87. Clara 13.Grace 38. Layla 63. Georgia 88. Orla 14.Evie 39. Imogen 64. Lilly 89. Francesca 15. Jessica 40.Maya 65. Jasmine 90. Aisha 16. Sophie 41.Eliza 66. Darcie 91. Julia 17. Alice 42.Esme 67. Nancy 92. Darcey 18. Daisy 43. Lola 68. Annabelle 93. Edith 19. Florence 44. Elizabeth 69. Lottie 94. Victoria 20. Freya 45. Erin 70. Zara 95. Bonnie 21. Phoebe 46. Maisie 71. Maria 96. Lyla 22. Evelyn 47. Aria 72. Amelie 97. Darcy 23. Sienna 48. Luna 73. Abigail 98. Hallie 24. Isabelle 49. Lucy 74. Mila 99. Leah 25. Ivy 50. Ellie 75. Anna 100. Megan

2016

Babycentre have revealed their list of the top 100 most popular baby names for girls in 2016, and there are some surprises among the bunch…

Top 100 girls’ names 2016

1. Olivia 26. Daisy 51. Nur 76. Maria 2. Lily 27. Hannah 52. Amber 77. Lexi 3. Sophia 28. Emilia 53. Rosie 78. Summer 4. Emily 29. Ruby 54. Elsie 79. Heidi 5. Amelia 30. Lucy 55. Erin 80. Lyla 6. Ava 31. Maya 56. Harper 81. Megan 7. Isla 32. Emma 57. Bella 82. Lottie 8. Isabella 33. Thea 58. Lola 83. Nancy 9. Isabelle 34. Darcie 59. Eleanor 84. Orla 10. Sophie 35. Zara 60. Amelie 85. Leah 11. Ella 36. Matilda 61. Esme 86. Gracie 12. Mia 37. Sienna 62. Eliza 87. Katie 13. Poppy 38. Florence 63. Jasmine 88. Sarah 14. Evie 39. Ellie 64. Georgia 89. Iris 15. Charlotte 40. Holly 65. Mila 90. Felicity 16. Chloe 41. Abigail 66. Mya 91. Robyn 17. Grace 42. Willow 67. Maryam 92. Eden 18. Scarlett 43. Millie 68. Anna 93. Brooke 19. Alice 44. Layla 69. Penelope 94. Lara 20. Freya 45. Molly 70. Clara 95. Sara 21. Jessica 46. Ivy 71. Rose 96. Nina 22. Phoebe 47. Maisie 72. Harriet 97. Martha 23. Aria 48. Zoe 73. Elizabeth 98. Niamh 24. Eva 49. Imogen 74. Luna 99. Bethany 25. Evelyn 50. Annabelle 75. Violet 100. Ayla

2015

The ONS have revealed the most popular baby names of 2015, and it seems the trend for names ending in ‘a’ is set to stay, with Amelia, Olivia, Isla, Ava and Ella all making the top 10.

Top 100 girls’ names 2015

1. Amelia 26. Sienna 51. Abigail 76. Megan 2. Olivia 27. Matilda 52. Georgia 77. Darcey 3. Emily 28. Evelyn 53. Maisie 78. Lottie 4. Isla 29. Eva 54. Eleanor 79. Mila 5. Ava 30. Millie 55. Hannah 80. Heidi 6. Ella 31. Sofia 56. Harriet 81. Lexi 7. Jessica 32. Lucy 57. Amber 82. Lacey 8. Isabella 33. Elsie 58. Bella 83. Francesca 9. Mia 34. Imogen 59. Thea 84. Robyn 10. Poppy 35. Layla 60. Annabelle 85. Bethany 11. Sophie 36. Rosie 61. Emma 86. Julia 12. Sophia 37. Maya 62. Amelie 87. Sara 13. Lily 38. Esme 63. Harper 88. Aisha 14. Grace 39. Elizabeth 64. Gracie 89. Darcy 15. Evie 40. Lola 65. Rose 90. Zoe 16. Scarlett 41. Willow 66. Summer 91. Clara 17. Ruby 42. Ivy 67. Martha 92. Victoria 18. Chloe 43. Erin 68. Violet 93. Beatrice 19. Isabelle 44. Holly 69. Penelope 94. Hollie 20. Daisy 45. Emilia 70. Anna 95. Arabella 21. Freya 46. Molly 71. Nancy 96. Sarah 22. Phoebe 47. Ellie 72. Zara 97. Maddison 23. Florence 48. Jasmine 73. Maria 98. Leah 24. Alice 49. Eliza 74. Darcie 99. Katie 25. Charlotte 50. Lilly 75. Maryam 100. Aria

2014

The craze for royal baby names only grew in size and enthusiasm in 2014. You’ll find plenty of traditional, regal names in the top 100 most popular baby names list of 2014!

Top 100 girls names 2014

1. Amelia 26. Florence 51. Willow 76. Aisha 2. Olivia 27. Eva 52. Bella 77. Katie 3. Isla 28. Sofia 53. Annabelle 78. Leah 4. Emily 29. Millie 54. Ivy 79. Thea 5. Poppy 30. Lucy 55. Amber 80. Darcie 6. Ava 31. Evelyn 56. Emilia 81. Hollie 7. Isabella 32. Elsie 57. Emma 82. Amy 8. Jessica 33. Rosie 58. Summer 83. Mollie 9. Lily 34. Imogen 59. Hannah 84. Heidi 10. Sophie 35. Lola 60. Eleanor 85. Lottie 11. Grace 36. Matilda 61. Harriet 86. Bethany 12. Sophia 37. Elizabeth 62. Rose 87. Francesca 13. Mia 38. Layla 63. Amelie 88. Faith 14. Evie 39. Holly 64. Lexi 89. Harper 15. Ruby 40. Lilly 65. Megan 90. Nancy 16. Ella 41. Molly 66. Gracie 91. Beatrice 17. Scarlett 42. Erin 67. Zara 92. Isabel 18. Isabelle 43. Ellie 68. Lacey 93. Darcy 19. Chloe 44. Maisie 69. Martha 94. Lydia 20. Sienna 45. Maya 70. Anna 95. Sarah 21. Freya 46. Abigail 71. Violet 96. Sara 22. Phoebe 47. Eliza 72. Darcey 97. Julia 23. Charlotte 48. Georgia 73. Maria 98. Victoria 24. Daisy 49. Jasmine 74. Maryam 99. Zoe 25. Alice 50. Esme 75. Brooke 100. Robyn

2013

Flower baby names increased in popularity in 2013, with Lilly being knocked out of the top 10 to be replaced by Poppy, and Daisy and Rose as strong as ever in the top 100 when it came to most popular baby names.

Top 100 girls’ names 2013

1. Amelia 26. Eva 51. Maya 76. Amy 2. Olivia 27. Alice 52. Amelie 77. Bethany 3. Emily 28. Lucy 53. Lacey 78. Violet 4. Isla 29. Florence 54. Willow 79. Katie 5. Ava 30. Sofia 55. Emma 80. Maryam 6. Jessica 31. Layla 56. Bella 81. Francesca 7. Poppy 32. Lola 57. Eleanor 82. Julia 8. Isabella 33. Holly 58. Esme 83. Maria 9. Sophie 34. Imogen 59. Eliza 84. Darcey 10. Mia 35. Molly 60. Georgia 85. Isabel 11. Ruby 36. Matilda 61. Harriet 86. Tilly 12. Lily 37. Lilly 62. Gracie 87. Maddison 13. Grace 38. Rosie 63. Annabelle 88. Victoria 14. Evie 39. Elizabeth 64. Emilia 89. Isobel 15. Sophia 40. Erin 65. Amber 90. Niamh 16. Ella 41. Maisie 66. Ivy 91. Skye 17. Scarlett 42. Lexi 67. Brooke 92. Madison 18. Chloe 43. Ellie 68. Rose 93. Darcy 19. Isabelle 44. Hannah 69. Anna 94. Aisha 20. Freya 45. Evelyn 70. Zara 95. Beatrice 21. Charlotte 46. Abigail 71. Leah 96. Sarah 22. Sienna 47. Elsie 72. Mollie 97. Zoe 23. Daisy 48. Summer 73. Martha 98. Paige 24. Phoebe 49. Megan 74. Faith 99. Heidi 25. Millie 50. Jasmine 75. Hollie 100. Lydia

2012

It looks like the London Olympics of 2012 really did inspire a generation. As is reflected in the most popular baby names of this year. Can you spot the Olympic influences?

Top 100 girls’ names 2012

1. Amelia 26. Ruby 51. Darcey 76. Willow 2. Lily 27. Scarlett 52. Lola 77. Faith 3. Emily 28. Alice 53. Elizabeth 78. Beth 4. Sophia 29. Layla 54. Leah 79. Alexandra 5. Isabelle 30. Hannah 55. Matilda 80. Iris 6. Sophie 31. Eva 56. Summer 81. Harriet 7. Olivia 32. Imogen 57. Elsie 82. Violet 8. Jessica 33. Millie 58. Ellie 83. Lara 9. Chloe 34. Daisy 59. Zara 84. Martha 10. Mia 35. Abigail 60. Rosie 85. Rebecca 11. Isla 36. Amy 61. Kayla 86. Seren 12. Isabella 37. Zoe 62. Esme 87. Gabriella 13. Ava 38. Megan 63. Amber 88. Tilly 14. Charlotte 39. Maisie 64. Georgia 89. Naomi 15. Grace 40. Phoebe 65. Bethany 90. Sarah 16. Evie 41. Maya 66. Rose 91. Clara 17. Poppy 42. Anna 67. Evelyn 92. Nicole 18. Lucy 43. Eliza 68. Lexi 93. Elise 19. Ella 44. Caitlin 69. Niamh 94. Mila 20. Holly 45. Amelie 70. Katie 95. Annie 21. Emma 46. Jasmine 71. Alyssa 96. Sara 22. Molly 47. Florence 72. Lauren 97. Bella 23. Annabelle 48. Sienna 73. Heidi 98. Francesca 24. Erin 49. Madison 74. Gracie 99. Elena 25. Freya 50. Eleanor 75. Skye 100. Libby

Most popular boys’ names

2017

Coming top of the ONS’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2017 was Oliver for 2017.

Top 100 boys’ names 2017

1. Oliver 26. Ethan 51. Reggie 76. Luke 2. Harry 27. Max 52. Jaxon 77. Caleb 3. George 28. Jospeh 53. Harley 78. Hunter 4. Noah 29. Samuel 54. Rory 79. Mohammad 5. Jack 30. Mohammed 55. Luca 80. Elliott 6. Jacob 31. Finley 56. Jake 81.Ezra 7. Leo 32. Daniel 57. Albie 82.Louis 8. Oscar 33. Benjamin 58. Jenson 83. Ryan 9. Charlie 34. Harrison 59. Albert 84. Blake 10.Muhammad 35. Sebastian 60. Frankie 85. Lewis 11. William 36. Adam 61. Tommy 86. Dexter 12. Alfie 37. Mason 62. Carter 87. Ollie 13. Henry 38. Theodore 63. Ronnie 88. Nathan 14. Thomas 39. Teddy 64. Gabriel 89. Ellis 15. Joshua 40. Dylan 65. Bobby 90. Jesse 16. Freddie 41. Elijah 66. Harvey 91. Liam 17. James 42. Arlo 67. Matthew 92. Alex 18. Archie 43. Riley 68. Michael 93. Kai 19. Arthur 44. David 69. Elliot 94. Ibrahim 20. Logan 45. Zachary 70. Stanley 95. Tyler 21. Theo 46. Louie 71. Jayden 96. Finn 22. Alexander 47. Toby 72. Frederick 97. Austin 23. Edward 48. Hugo 73. Charles 98. Leon 24. Isaac 49. Reuben 74. Jackson 99. Ralph 25. Lucus 50. Jude 75. Roman 100. Felix

2016

Oliver is a classic moniker. And it has topped Babycentre’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2016.

Top 100 boys’ names 2016

1. Oliver 26. Joseph 51. Riley 76. Dexter 2. Muhammad 27. Aiden 52. Elijah 77. Stanley 3. Noah 28. Adam 53. Ollie 78. Kai 4. Harry 29. Harrison 54. Luke 79. Gabriel 5. Jack 30. Daniel 55. Nathan 80. Jesse 6. Charlie 31. Mason 56. Edward 81. Ali 7. Jacob 32. Alexander 57. Caleb 82. Albie 8. George 33. Logan 58. Jude 83. Tyler 9. Ethan 34. Benjamin 59. Connor 84. Theodore 10. Henry 35. Arthur 60. Arlo 85. Frankie 11. Oscar 36. Dylan 61. David 86. Bobby 12. James 37. Elliot 62. Jenson 87. Carter 13. Joshua 38. Teddy 63. Hugo 88. Omar 14. Freddie 39. Samuel 64. Alex 89. Ben 15. Leo 40. Sebastian 65. Michael 90. Ellis 16. Alfie 41. Reuben 66. Aaron 91. Cameron 17. Max 42. Lewis 67. Fin 92. Seth 18. Thomas 43. Liam 68. Louie 93. Eli 19. William 44. Zachary 69. Sam 94. Reggie 20. Finley 45. Jake 70. Callum 95. Evan 21. Isaac 46. Ryan 71. Rory 96. Ronnie 22. Lucas 47. Jayden 72. Harvey 97. John 23. Theo 48. Matthew 73. Ezra 98. Tommy 24. Archie 49. Toby 74. Austin 99. Blake 25. Jaxon 50. Luca 75. Jamie 100. Albert

2015

The name Muhammad topped Babycentre’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2015. This was closely followed by last year’s top two, Oliver and Jack.

Top 100 boys’ names 2015

1. Oliver 26. Edward 51. Reuben 76. Frederick 2. Jack 27. Lucas 52. Harley 77. Ollie 3. Harry 28. Max 53. Luca 78. Louis 4. George 29. Mohammed 54. Michael 79. Dexter 5. Jacob 30. Benjamin 55. Hugo 80. Jaxon 6. Charlie 31. Mason 56. Lewis 81. Liam 7. Noah 32. Harrison 57. Frankie 82. Jackson 8. William 33. Theo 58. Luke 83. Callum 9. Thomas 34. Jake 59. Stanley 84. Ronnie 10. Oscar 35. Sebastian 60. Tommy 85. Leon 11. James 36. Finley 61. Jude 86. Kai 12. Muhammad 37. Arthur 62. Blake 87. Aaron 13. Henry 38. Adam 63. Louie 88. Roman 14. Alfie 39. Dylan 64. Nathan 89. Austin 15. Leo 40. Riley 65. Gabriel 90. Ellis 16. Joshua 41. Zachary 66. Charles 91. Jamie 17. Freddie 42. Teddy 67. Bobby 92. Reggie 18. Ethan 43. David 68. Mohammad 93. Seth 19. Archie 44. Toby 69. Ryan 94. Carter 20. Isaac 45. Theodore 70. Tyler 95. Felix 21. Joseph 46. Elijah 71. Elliott 96. Ibrahim 22. Alexander 47. Matthew 72. Albert 97. Sonny 23. Samuel 48. Jenson 73. Elliot 98. Kian 24. Daniel 49. Jayden 74. Rory 99. Caleb 25. Logan 50. Harvey 75. Alex 100. Connor

2014

Traditional boys’ names continued to hold their popularity in 2014. And we’re pretty sure that little Prince George had something to do with it. Yet again the young prince makes the top 10 of most popular baby names in 2014.

Top 100 boys names 2014

1. Oliver 26. Max 51. Reuben 76. Liam 2. Jack 27. Mohammed 52. Michael 77. Kai 3. Harry 28. Benjamin 53. Elijah 78. Gabriel 4. Jacob 29. Mason 54. Kian 79. Connor 5. Charlie 30. Lucas 55. Tommy 80. Aaron 6. Thomas 31. Edward 56. Mohammad 81. Frederick 7. George 32. Harrison 57. Blake 82. Callum 8. Oscar 33. Jake 58. Luca 83. Elliot 9. James 34. Dylan 59. Theodore 84. Albert 10. William 35. Riley 60. Stanley 85. Leon 11. Noah 36. Finley 61. Jenson 86. Ronnie 12. Alfie 37. Theo 62. Nathan 87. Rory 13. Joshua 38. Sebastian 63. Charles 88. Jamie 14. Muhammad 39. Adam 64. Frankie 89. Austin 15. Henry 40. Zachary 65. Jude 90. Seth 16. Leo 41. Arthur 66. Teddy 91. Ibrahim 17. Archie 42. Toby 67. Louie 92. Owen 18. Ethan 43. Jayden 68. Louis 93. Caleb 19. Joseph 44. Luke 69. Ryan 94. Ellis 20. Freddie 45. Harley 70. Hugo 95. Sonny 21. Samuel 46. Lewis 71. Bobby 96. Robert 22. Alexander 47. Tyler 72. Elliott 97. Joey 23. Logan 48. Harvey 73. Dexter 98. Felix 24. Daniel 49. Matthew 74. Ollie 99. Finlay 25. Isaac 50. David 75. Alex 100. Jackson

2013

Royal baby fever hit us in 2013 with the arrival of Prince George. So it comes as no surprise then that a fair few of the royals’ names have crept up the rankings in the most popular baby names list of 2013.

Top 100 boys names 2013

1. Oliver 26. Lucas 51. Ryan 76. Elliot 2. Jack 27. Mason 52. Tommy 77. Louis 3. Harry 28. Logan 53. Michael 78. Theodore 4. Jacob 29. Isaac 54. Reuben 79. Gabriel 5. Charlie 30. Benjamin 55. Nathan 80. Ollie 6. Thomas 31. Dylan 56. Blake 81. Aaron 7. Oscar 32. Jake 57. Mohammad 82. Frederick 8. William 33. Edward 58. Jenson 83. Evan 9. James 34. Finley 59. Bobby 84. Elliott 10. George 35. Freddie 60. Luca 85. Owen 11. Alfie 36. Harrison 61. Charles 86. Teddy 12. Koshua 37. Tyler 62. Frankie 87. Finlay 13. Noah 38. Sebastian 63. Dexter 88. Caleb 14. Ethan 39. Zachary 64. Kai 89. Ibrahim 15. Muhammad 40. Adam 65. Alex 90. Ronnie 16. Archie 41. Theo 66. Connor 91. Felix 17. Leo 42. Jayden 67. Liam 92. Aiden 18. Henry 43. Arthur 68. Jamie 93. Cameron 19. Joseph 44. Toby 69. Elijah 94. Austin 20. Samuel 45. Luke 70. Stanley 95. Kian 21. Riley 46. Lewis 71. Louie 96. Rory 22. Daniel 47. Matthew 72. Jude 97. Seth 23. Mohammed 48. Harvey 73. Callum 98. Robert 24. Alexander 49. Harley 74. Hugo 99. Albert 25. Max 50. David 75. Leon 100. Sonny

2012

The London Olympics had quite a resounding influence on everything in 2012. So it’s not surprising that it also affected the most popular baby names. See if you can spot which were inspired by the games in our list of the most popular from that year.

Top 100 boys names 2012

1. Harry 26. Alexander 51. Aaron 76. Leon 2. Jack 27. Lewis 52. Finley 77. Cameron 3. Oliver 28. Leo 53. Michael 78. Jude 4. Charlie 29. Tyler 54. Zachary 79. Harley 5. James 30. Jayden 55. Mason 80. Blake 6. George 31. Zac 56. Sam 81. Harvey 7. Thomas 32. Freddie 57. Muhammad 82. Tom 8. Ethan 33. Archie 58. Connor 83. Hugo 9. Jacob 34. Logan 59. Ben 84. Finn 10. William 35. Adam 60. Reuben 85. Bobby 11. Daniel 36. Ryan 61. Theo 86. Hayden 12. Joshua 37. Nathan 62. Ryhs 87. Kyle 13. Max 38. Matthew 63. Arthur 88. Jasper 14. Noah 39. Sebastian 64. Caleb 89. Tommy 15. Alfie 40. Jake 65. Dexter 90. Eli 16. Samuel 41. Toby 66. Rory 91. Kian 17. Dylan 42. Alex 67. Jenson 92. Andrew 18. Oscar 43. Luke 68. Evan 93. John 19. Lucas 44. Liam 69. Gabriel 94. Louie 20. Aidan 45. Harrison 70. Ewan 95. Dominic 21. Isaac 46. David 71. Callum 96. Joe 22. Riley 47. Jamie 72. Seth 97. Elijan 23. Henry 48. Edward 73. Felix 98. Kai 24. Benjamin 49. Luca 74. Austin 99. Frankie 25. Joseph 50. Elliot 75. Owen 100. Stanley

Past 500 years

If you’re looking for a real classic baby name then look no further. History website Ancestry.co.uk studied over 34 million christening records to come up with the most popular baby names in Britain over the past 500 years.

As you’d expect, these little numbers are traditional and include plenty of royal names. Names like Mary and Elizabeth for girls and George and William for boys.

This list is perfect if you’re looking for something that will stand the test of time.

Top 10 most popular girls’ and boys’ names from past 500 years

Girls Girls Boys Boys 1. Mary 6. Jane 1. John 6. Robert 2. Elizabeth 7. Alice 2. William 7. Charles 3. Sarah 8. Ellen 3. Thomas 8. Henry 4. Margaret 9. Annie 4. George 9. Joseph 5. Ann 6. Florance 7. James 8. David

