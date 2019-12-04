Most popular baby names: for boys and girls through the years

The most popular baby names for both boys and girls over the years is revealed...
Choosing a baby name for your little one is one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make.
Take a look through our list of most popular baby names below. There are girls' names and boys' names, all from the last few years.
See which baby names are popular right now, whether you want to follow the trends, or avoid them, with our top 100 lists of the most popular baby names from the past four years.
From 2012 up until present day we've outlined the top 10 for each year. This is so you can get a quick overview of the names that have been trending in recent years.
Psst! if you scroll right down tot he bottom, we also have a round up of the top 10 most popular baby names from the past 500 years.
Scroll down for all of the most popular baby names
Most popular names in the past 500 years
Most popular girls’ names
2017
The ONS have revealed that topping the list of most popular baby names for girls in 2017 was Olivia, closely followed by Amelia. Poppy has risen to eight up from thirteenth last year.
See below for the 100 top girls’ names for 2018:
Top 100 girls’ names 2017
|1. Olivia
|26. Willow
|51. Harriet
|76. Martha
|2. Amelia
|27. Matilda
|52. Emma
|77. Gracie
|3. Isla
|28. Elsie
|53. Thea
|78. Maryam
|4. Ava
|29. Ruby
|54. Eleanor
|79. Robyn
|5. Emily
|30. Scarlett
|55. Penelope
|80. Aurora
|6. Isabella
|31. Sofia
|56. Holly
|81. Iris
|7. Mia
|32. Chloe
|57. Hannah
|82. Sara
|8. Poppy
|33. Eva
|58. Molly
|83. Arabella
|9. Ella
|34. Harper
|59.Bella
|84. Beatrice
|10. Lily
|35. Rosie
|60. Rose
|85. Heidi
|11. Sophia
|36. Emilia
|61. Amber
|86. Summer
|12. Charlotte
|37. Millie
|62. Violet
|87. Clara
|13.Grace
|38. Layla
|63. Georgia
|88. Orla
|14.Evie
|39. Imogen
|64. Lilly
|89. Francesca
|15. Jessica
|40.Maya
|65. Jasmine
|90. Aisha
|16. Sophie
|41.Eliza
|66. Darcie
|91. Julia
|17. Alice
|42.Esme
|67. Nancy
|92. Darcey
|18. Daisy
|43. Lola
|68. Annabelle
|93. Edith
|19. Florence
|44. Elizabeth
|69. Lottie
|94. Victoria
|20. Freya
|45. Erin
|70. Zara
|95. Bonnie
|21. Phoebe
|46. Maisie
|71. Maria
|96. Lyla
|22. Evelyn
|47. Aria
|72. Amelie
|97. Darcy
|23. Sienna
|48. Luna
|73. Abigail
|98. Hallie
|24. Isabelle
|49. Lucy
|74. Mila
|99. Leah
|25. Ivy
|50. Ellie
|75. Anna
|100. Megan
2016
Babycentre have revealed their list of the top 100 most popular baby names for girls in 2016, and there are some surprises among the bunch…
Top 100 girls’ names 2016
|1. Olivia
|26. Daisy
|51. Nur
|76. Maria
|2. Lily
|27. Hannah
|52. Amber
|77. Lexi
|3. Sophia
|28. Emilia
|53. Rosie
|78. Summer
|4. Emily
|29. Ruby
|54. Elsie
|79. Heidi
|5. Amelia
|30. Lucy
|55. Erin
|80. Lyla
|6. Ava
|31. Maya
|56. Harper
|81. Megan
|7. Isla
|32. Emma
|57. Bella
|82. Lottie
|8. Isabella
|33. Thea
|58. Lola
|83. Nancy
|9. Isabelle
|34. Darcie
|59. Eleanor
|84. Orla
|10. Sophie
|35. Zara
|60. Amelie
|85. Leah
|11. Ella
|36. Matilda
|61. Esme
|86. Gracie
|12. Mia
|37. Sienna
|62. Eliza
|87. Katie
|13. Poppy
|38. Florence
|63. Jasmine
|88. Sarah
|14. Evie
|39. Ellie
|64. Georgia
|89. Iris
|15. Charlotte
|40. Holly
|65. Mila
|90. Felicity
|16. Chloe
|41. Abigail
|66. Mya
|91. Robyn
|17. Grace
|42. Willow
|67. Maryam
|92. Eden
|18. Scarlett
|43. Millie
|68. Anna
|93. Brooke
|19. Alice
|44. Layla
|69. Penelope
|94. Lara
|20. Freya
|45. Molly
|70. Clara
|95. Sara
|21. Jessica
|46. Ivy
|71. Rose
|96. Nina
|22. Phoebe
|47. Maisie
|72. Harriet
|97. Martha
|23. Aria
|48. Zoe
|73. Elizabeth
|98. Niamh
|24. Eva
|49. Imogen
|74. Luna
|99. Bethany
|25. Evelyn
|50. Annabelle
|75. Violet
|100. Ayla
2015
The ONS have revealed the most popular baby names of 2015, and it seems the trend for names ending in ‘a’ is set to stay, with Amelia, Olivia, Isla, Ava and Ella all making the top 10.
Top 100 girls’ names 2015
|1. Amelia
|26. Sienna
|51. Abigail
|76. Megan
|2. Olivia
|27. Matilda
|52. Georgia
|77. Darcey
|3. Emily
|28. Evelyn
|53. Maisie
|78. Lottie
|4. Isla
|29. Eva
|54. Eleanor
|79. Mila
|5. Ava
|30. Millie
|55. Hannah
|80. Heidi
|6. Ella
|31. Sofia
|56. Harriet
|81. Lexi
|7. Jessica
|32. Lucy
|57. Amber
|82. Lacey
|8. Isabella
|33. Elsie
|58. Bella
|83. Francesca
|9. Mia
|34. Imogen
|59. Thea
|84. Robyn
|10. Poppy
|35. Layla
|60. Annabelle
|85. Bethany
|11. Sophie
|36. Rosie
|61. Emma
|86. Julia
|12. Sophia
|37. Maya
|62. Amelie
|87. Sara
|13. Lily
|38. Esme
|63. Harper
|88. Aisha
|14. Grace
|39. Elizabeth
|64. Gracie
|89. Darcy
|15. Evie
|40. Lola
|65. Rose
|90. Zoe
|16. Scarlett
|41. Willow
|66. Summer
|91. Clara
|17. Ruby
|42. Ivy
|67. Martha
|92. Victoria
|18. Chloe
|43. Erin
|68. Violet
|93. Beatrice
|19. Isabelle
|44. Holly
|69. Penelope
|94. Hollie
|20. Daisy
|45. Emilia
|70. Anna
|95. Arabella
|21. Freya
|46. Molly
|71. Nancy
|96. Sarah
|22. Phoebe
|47. Ellie
|72. Zara
|97. Maddison
|23. Florence
|48. Jasmine
|73. Maria
|98. Leah
|24. Alice
|49. Eliza
|74. Darcie
|99. Katie
|25. Charlotte
|50. Lilly
|75. Maryam
|100. Aria
2014
The craze for royal baby names only grew in size and enthusiasm in 2014. You’ll find plenty of traditional, regal names in the top 100 most popular baby names list of 2014!
Top 100 girls names 2014
|1. Amelia
|26. Florence
|51. Willow
|76. Aisha
|2. Olivia
|27. Eva
|52. Bella
|77. Katie
|3. Isla
|28. Sofia
|53. Annabelle
|78. Leah
|4. Emily
|29. Millie
|54. Ivy
|79. Thea
|5. Poppy
|30. Lucy
|55. Amber
|80. Darcie
|6. Ava
|31. Evelyn
|56. Emilia
|81. Hollie
|7. Isabella
|32. Elsie
|57. Emma
|82. Amy
|8. Jessica
|33. Rosie
|58. Summer
|83. Mollie
|9. Lily
|34. Imogen
|59. Hannah
|84. Heidi
|10. Sophie
|35. Lola
|60. Eleanor
|85. Lottie
|11. Grace
|36. Matilda
|61. Harriet
|86. Bethany
|12. Sophia
|37. Elizabeth
|62. Rose
|87. Francesca
|13. Mia
|38. Layla
|63. Amelie
|88. Faith
|14. Evie
|39. Holly
|64. Lexi
|89. Harper
|15. Ruby
|40. Lilly
|65. Megan
|90. Nancy
|16. Ella
|41. Molly
|66. Gracie
|91. Beatrice
|17. Scarlett
|42. Erin
|67. Zara
|92. Isabel
|18. Isabelle
|43. Ellie
|68. Lacey
|93. Darcy
|19. Chloe
|44. Maisie
|69. Martha
|94. Lydia
|20. Sienna
|45. Maya
|70. Anna
|95. Sarah
|21. Freya
|46. Abigail
|71. Violet
|96. Sara
|22. Phoebe
|47. Eliza
|72. Darcey
|97. Julia
|23. Charlotte
|48. Georgia
|73. Maria
|98. Victoria
|24. Daisy
|49. Jasmine
|74. Maryam
|99. Zoe
|25. Alice
|50. Esme
|75. Brooke
|100. Robyn
2013
Flower baby names increased in popularity in 2013, with Lilly being knocked out of the top 10 to be replaced by Poppy, and Daisy and Rose as strong as ever in the top 100 when it came to most popular baby names.
Top 100 girls’ names 2013
|1. Amelia
|26. Eva
|51. Maya
|76. Amy
|2. Olivia
|27. Alice
|52. Amelie
|77. Bethany
|3. Emily
|28. Lucy
|53. Lacey
|78. Violet
|4. Isla
|29. Florence
|54. Willow
|79. Katie
|5. Ava
|30. Sofia
|55. Emma
|80. Maryam
|6. Jessica
|31. Layla
|56. Bella
|81. Francesca
|7. Poppy
|32. Lola
|57. Eleanor
|82. Julia
|8. Isabella
|33. Holly
|58. Esme
|83. Maria
|9. Sophie
|34. Imogen
|59. Eliza
|84. Darcey
|10. Mia
|35. Molly
|60. Georgia
|85. Isabel
|11. Ruby
|36. Matilda
|61. Harriet
|86. Tilly
|12. Lily
|37. Lilly
|62. Gracie
|87. Maddison
|13. Grace
|38. Rosie
|63. Annabelle
|88. Victoria
|14. Evie
|39. Elizabeth
|64. Emilia
|89. Isobel
|15. Sophia
|40. Erin
|65. Amber
|90. Niamh
|16. Ella
|41. Maisie
|66. Ivy
|91. Skye
|17. Scarlett
|42. Lexi
|67. Brooke
|92. Madison
|18. Chloe
|43. Ellie
|68. Rose
|93. Darcy
|19. Isabelle
|44. Hannah
|69. Anna
|94. Aisha
|20. Freya
|45. Evelyn
|70. Zara
|95. Beatrice
|21. Charlotte
|46. Abigail
|71. Leah
|96. Sarah
|22. Sienna
|47. Elsie
|72. Mollie
|97. Zoe
|23. Daisy
|48. Summer
|73. Martha
|98. Paige
|24. Phoebe
|49. Megan
|74. Faith
|99. Heidi
|25. Millie
|50. Jasmine
|75. Hollie
|100. Lydia
2012
It looks like the London Olympics of 2012 really did inspire a generation. As is reflected in the most popular baby names of this year. Can you spot the Olympic influences?
Top 100 girls’ names 2012
|1. Amelia
|26. Ruby
|51. Darcey
|76. Willow
|2. Lily
|27. Scarlett
|52. Lola
|77. Faith
|3. Emily
|28. Alice
|53. Elizabeth
|78. Beth
|4. Sophia
|29. Layla
|54. Leah
|79. Alexandra
|5. Isabelle
|30. Hannah
|55. Matilda
|80. Iris
|6. Sophie
|31. Eva
|56. Summer
|81. Harriet
|7. Olivia
|32. Imogen
|57. Elsie
|82. Violet
|8. Jessica
|33. Millie
|58. Ellie
|83. Lara
|9. Chloe
|34. Daisy
|59. Zara
|84. Martha
|10. Mia
|35. Abigail
|60. Rosie
|85. Rebecca
|11. Isla
|36. Amy
|61. Kayla
|86. Seren
|12. Isabella
|37. Zoe
|62. Esme
|87. Gabriella
|13. Ava
|38. Megan
|63. Amber
|88. Tilly
|14. Charlotte
|39. Maisie
|64. Georgia
|89. Naomi
|15. Grace
|40. Phoebe
|65. Bethany
|90. Sarah
|16. Evie
|41. Maya
|66. Rose
|91. Clara
|17. Poppy
|42. Anna
|67. Evelyn
|92. Nicole
|18. Lucy
|43. Eliza
|68. Lexi
|93. Elise
|19. Ella
|44. Caitlin
|69. Niamh
|94. Mila
|20. Holly
|45. Amelie
|70. Katie
|95. Annie
|21. Emma
|46. Jasmine
|71. Alyssa
|96. Sara
|22. Molly
|47. Florence
|72. Lauren
|97. Bella
|23. Annabelle
|48. Sienna
|73. Heidi
|98. Francesca
|24. Erin
|49. Madison
|74. Gracie
|99. Elena
|25. Freya
|50. Eleanor
|75. Skye
|100. Libby
Most popular boys’ names
2017
Coming top of the ONS’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2017 was Oliver for 2017.
Top 100 boys’ names 2017
|1. Oliver
|26. Ethan
|51. Reggie
|76. Luke
|2. Harry
|27. Max
|52. Jaxon
|77. Caleb
|3. George
|28. Jospeh
|53. Harley
|78. Hunter
|4. Noah
|29. Samuel
|54. Rory
|79. Mohammad
|5. Jack
|30. Mohammed
|55. Luca
|80. Elliott
|6. Jacob
|31. Finley
|56. Jake
|81.Ezra
|7. Leo
|32. Daniel
|57. Albie
|82.Louis
|8. Oscar
|33. Benjamin
|58. Jenson
|83. Ryan
|9. Charlie
|34. Harrison
|59. Albert
|84. Blake
|10.Muhammad
|35. Sebastian
|60. Frankie
|85. Lewis
|11. William
|36. Adam
|61. Tommy
|86. Dexter
|12. Alfie
|37. Mason
|62. Carter
|87. Ollie
|13. Henry
|38. Theodore
|63. Ronnie
|88. Nathan
|14. Thomas
|39. Teddy
|64. Gabriel
|89. Ellis
|15. Joshua
|40. Dylan
|65. Bobby
|90. Jesse
|16. Freddie
|41. Elijah
|66. Harvey
|91. Liam
|17. James
|42. Arlo
|67. Matthew
|92. Alex
|18. Archie
|43. Riley
|68. Michael
|93. Kai
|19. Arthur
|44. David
|69. Elliot
|94. Ibrahim
|20. Logan
|45. Zachary
|70. Stanley
|95. Tyler
|21. Theo
|46. Louie
|71. Jayden
|96. Finn
|22. Alexander
|47. Toby
|72. Frederick
|97. Austin
|23. Edward
|48. Hugo
|73. Charles
|98. Leon
|24. Isaac
|49. Reuben
|74. Jackson
|99. Ralph
|25. Lucus
|50. Jude
|75. Roman
|100. Felix
2016
Oliver is a classic moniker. And it has topped Babycentre’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2016.
Top 100 boys’ names 2016
|1. Oliver
|26. Joseph
|51. Riley
|76. Dexter
|2. Muhammad
|27. Aiden
|52. Elijah
|77. Stanley
|3. Noah
|28. Adam
|53. Ollie
|78. Kai
|4. Harry
|29. Harrison
|54. Luke
|79. Gabriel
|5. Jack
|30. Daniel
|55. Nathan
|80. Jesse
|6. Charlie
|31. Mason
|56. Edward
|81. Ali
|7. Jacob
|32. Alexander
|57. Caleb
|82. Albie
|8. George
|33. Logan
|58. Jude
|83. Tyler
|9. Ethan
|34. Benjamin
|59. Connor
|84. Theodore
|10. Henry
|35. Arthur
|60. Arlo
|85. Frankie
|11. Oscar
|36. Dylan
|61. David
|86. Bobby
|12. James
|37. Elliot
|62. Jenson
|87. Carter
|13. Joshua
|38. Teddy
|63. Hugo
|88. Omar
|14. Freddie
|39. Samuel
|64. Alex
|89. Ben
|15. Leo
|40. Sebastian
|65. Michael
|90. Ellis
|16. Alfie
|41. Reuben
|66. Aaron
|91. Cameron
|17. Max
|42. Lewis
|67. Fin
|92. Seth
|18. Thomas
|43. Liam
|68. Louie
|93. Eli
|19. William
|44. Zachary
|69. Sam
|94. Reggie
|20. Finley
|45. Jake
|70. Callum
|95. Evan
|21. Isaac
|46. Ryan
|71. Rory
|96. Ronnie
|22. Lucas
|47. Jayden
|72. Harvey
|97. John
|23. Theo
|48. Matthew
|73. Ezra
|98. Tommy
|24. Archie
|49. Toby
|74. Austin
|99. Blake
|25. Jaxon
|50. Luca
|75. Jamie
|100. Albert
2015
The name Muhammad topped Babycentre’s list of most popular baby names for boys in 2015. This was closely followed by last year’s top two, Oliver and Jack.
Top 100 boys’ names 2015
|1. Oliver
|26. Edward
|51. Reuben
|76. Frederick
|2. Jack
|27. Lucas
|52. Harley
|77. Ollie
|3. Harry
|28. Max
|53. Luca
|78. Louis
|4. George
|29. Mohammed
|54. Michael
|79. Dexter
|5. Jacob
|30. Benjamin
|55. Hugo
|80. Jaxon
|6. Charlie
|31. Mason
|56. Lewis
|81. Liam
|7. Noah
|32. Harrison
|57. Frankie
|82. Jackson
|8. William
|33. Theo
|58. Luke
|83. Callum
|9. Thomas
|34. Jake
|59. Stanley
|84. Ronnie
|10. Oscar
|35. Sebastian
|60. Tommy
|85. Leon
|11. James
|36. Finley
|61. Jude
|86. Kai
|12. Muhammad
|37. Arthur
|62. Blake
|87. Aaron
|13. Henry
|38. Adam
|63. Louie
|88. Roman
|14. Alfie
|39. Dylan
|64. Nathan
|89. Austin
|15. Leo
|40. Riley
|65. Gabriel
|90. Ellis
|16. Joshua
|41. Zachary
|66. Charles
|91. Jamie
|17. Freddie
|42. Teddy
|67. Bobby
|92. Reggie
|18. Ethan
|43. David
|68. Mohammad
|93. Seth
|19. Archie
|44. Toby
|69. Ryan
|94. Carter
|20. Isaac
|45. Theodore
|70. Tyler
|95. Felix
|21. Joseph
|46. Elijah
|71. Elliott
|96. Ibrahim
|22. Alexander
|47. Matthew
|72. Albert
|97. Sonny
|23. Samuel
|48. Jenson
|73. Elliot
|98. Kian
|24. Daniel
|49. Jayden
|74. Rory
|99. Caleb
|25. Logan
|50. Harvey
|75. Alex
|100. Connor
2014
Traditional boys’ names continued to hold their popularity in 2014. And we’re pretty sure that little Prince George had something to do with it. Yet again the young prince makes the top 10 of most popular baby names in 2014.
Top 100 boys names 2014
|1. Oliver
|26. Max
|51. Reuben
|76. Liam
|2. Jack
|27. Mohammed
|52. Michael
|77. Kai
|3. Harry
|28. Benjamin
|53. Elijah
|78. Gabriel
|4. Jacob
|29. Mason
|54. Kian
|79. Connor
|5. Charlie
|30. Lucas
|55. Tommy
|80. Aaron
|6. Thomas
|31. Edward
|56. Mohammad
|81. Frederick
|7. George
|32. Harrison
|57. Blake
|82. Callum
|8. Oscar
|33. Jake
|58. Luca
|83. Elliot
|9. James
|34. Dylan
|59. Theodore
|84. Albert
|10. William
|35. Riley
|60. Stanley
|85. Leon
|11. Noah
|36. Finley
|61. Jenson
|86. Ronnie
|12. Alfie
|37. Theo
|62. Nathan
|87. Rory
|13. Joshua
|38. Sebastian
|63. Charles
|88. Jamie
|14. Muhammad
|39. Adam
|64. Frankie
|89. Austin
|15. Henry
|40. Zachary
|65. Jude
|90. Seth
|16. Leo
|41. Arthur
|66. Teddy
|91. Ibrahim
|17. Archie
|42. Toby
|67. Louie
|92. Owen
|18. Ethan
|43. Jayden
|68. Louis
|93. Caleb
|19. Joseph
|44. Luke
|69. Ryan
|94. Ellis
|20. Freddie
|45. Harley
|70. Hugo
|95. Sonny
|21. Samuel
|46. Lewis
|71. Bobby
|96. Robert
|22. Alexander
|47. Tyler
|72. Elliott
|97. Joey
|23. Logan
|48. Harvey
|73. Dexter
|98. Felix
|24. Daniel
|49. Matthew
|74. Ollie
|99. Finlay
|25. Isaac
|50. David
|75. Alex
|100. Jackson
2013
Royal baby fever hit us in 2013 with the arrival of Prince George. So it comes as no surprise then that a fair few of the royals’ names have crept up the rankings in the most popular baby names list of 2013.
Top 100 boys names 2013
|1. Oliver
|26. Lucas
|51. Ryan
|76. Elliot
|2. Jack
|27. Mason
|52. Tommy
|77. Louis
|3. Harry
|28. Logan
|53. Michael
|78. Theodore
|4. Jacob
|29. Isaac
|54. Reuben
|79. Gabriel
|5. Charlie
|30. Benjamin
|55. Nathan
|80. Ollie
|6. Thomas
|31. Dylan
|56. Blake
|81. Aaron
|7. Oscar
|32. Jake
|57. Mohammad
|82. Frederick
|8. William
|33. Edward
|58. Jenson
|83. Evan
|9. James
|34. Finley
|59. Bobby
|84. Elliott
|10. George
|35. Freddie
|60. Luca
|85. Owen
|11. Alfie
|36. Harrison
|61. Charles
|86. Teddy
|12. Koshua
|37. Tyler
|62. Frankie
|87. Finlay
|13. Noah
|38. Sebastian
|63. Dexter
|88. Caleb
|14. Ethan
|39. Zachary
|64. Kai
|89. Ibrahim
|15. Muhammad
|40. Adam
|65. Alex
|90. Ronnie
|16. Archie
|41. Theo
|66. Connor
|91. Felix
|17. Leo
|42. Jayden
|67. Liam
|92. Aiden
|18. Henry
|43. Arthur
|68. Jamie
|93. Cameron
|19. Joseph
|44. Toby
|69. Elijah
|94. Austin
|20. Samuel
|45. Luke
|70. Stanley
|95. Kian
|21. Riley
|46. Lewis
|71. Louie
|96. Rory
|22. Daniel
|47. Matthew
|72. Jude
|97. Seth
|23. Mohammed
|48. Harvey
|73. Callum
|98. Robert
|24. Alexander
|49. Harley
|74. Hugo
|99. Albert
|25. Max
|50. David
|75. Leon
|100. Sonny
2012
The London Olympics had quite a resounding influence on everything in 2012. So it’s not surprising that it also affected the most popular baby names. See if you can spot which were inspired by the games in our list of the most popular from that year.
Top 100 boys names 2012
|1. Harry
|26. Alexander
|51. Aaron
|76. Leon
|2. Jack
|27. Lewis
|52. Finley
|77. Cameron
|3. Oliver
|28. Leo
|53. Michael
|78. Jude
|4. Charlie
|29. Tyler
|54. Zachary
|79. Harley
|5. James
|30. Jayden
|55. Mason
|80. Blake
|6. George
|31. Zac
|56. Sam
|81. Harvey
|7. Thomas
|32. Freddie
|57. Muhammad
|82. Tom
|8. Ethan
|33. Archie
|58. Connor
|83. Hugo
|9. Jacob
|34. Logan
|59. Ben
|84. Finn
|10. William
|35. Adam
|60. Reuben
|85. Bobby
|11. Daniel
|36. Ryan
|61. Theo
|86. Hayden
|12. Joshua
|37. Nathan
|62. Ryhs
|87. Kyle
|13. Max
|38. Matthew
|63. Arthur
|88. Jasper
|14. Noah
|39. Sebastian
|64. Caleb
|89. Tommy
|15. Alfie
|40. Jake
|65. Dexter
|90. Eli
|16. Samuel
|41. Toby
|66. Rory
|91. Kian
|17. Dylan
|42. Alex
|67. Jenson
|92. Andrew
|18. Oscar
|43. Luke
|68. Evan
|93. John
|19. Lucas
|44. Liam
|69. Gabriel
|94. Louie
|20. Aidan
|45. Harrison
|70. Ewan
|95. Dominic
|21. Isaac
|46. David
|71. Callum
|96. Joe
|22. Riley
|47. Jamie
|72. Seth
|97. Elijan
|23. Henry
|48. Edward
|73. Felix
|98. Kai
|24. Benjamin
|49. Luca
|74. Austin
|99. Frankie
|25. Joseph
|50. Elliot
|75. Owen
|100. Stanley
Past 500 years
If you’re looking for a real classic baby name then look no further. History website Ancestry.co.uk studied over 34 million christening records to come up with the most popular baby names in Britain over the past 500 years.
As you’d expect, these little numbers are traditional and include plenty of royal names. Names like Mary and Elizabeth for girls and George and William for boys.
This list is perfect if you’re looking for something that will stand the test of time.
Top 10 most popular girls’ and boys’ names from past 500 years
|Girls
|Girls
|Boys
|Boys
|1. Mary
|6. Jane
|1. John
|6. Robert
|2. Elizabeth
|7. Alice
|2. William
|7. Charles
|3. Sarah
|8. Ellen
|3. Thomas
|8. Henry
|4. Margaret
|9. Annie
|4. George
|9. Joseph
|5. Ann
|6. Florance
|7. James
|8. David