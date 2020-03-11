Mother’s Day days out around the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re celebrating Mothering Sunday this year, we’ve found some very special Mother’s Day outings. Be inspired to take out your mum - or, get ready to drop some serious hints to your loved one if you'd like to be treated!

Book ahead too make sure you don’t miss out – the world and its mother (ahem) will be looking for fabulous days out ideas!

Lunch and gin-tasting in Liverpool

Enjoy a two-course lunch, followed by a tour of the Love Lane gin distillery where you’ll learn about the history of gin, how it’s made and botanicals.

There will be a gin-tasting session, then you can chose your a G&T to enjoy, plus you’ll get to take a miniature bottle of your favourite one home.

The Ginsmiths Mother’s Day Lunch and Gin Experience is on 21 and 22 March. £35pp.

Steam train adventure in Norfolk

Join the Bure Valley Railway in Wroxham and experience a nostalgic steam train ride through nine miles of pretty Norfolk countryside before arriving at Aylsham, where you’ll hop off and enjoy a two-course lunch before your leisurely train journey back.

The Mothers’ VIP package on 22 March costs £27 for adults, £13.50 for children, under-5s £5. Pre-booking essential

Glorious gardens in Wales

Visit the fabulous 560-acre National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire and admire its remarkable collection of plants. All mums will get free entry on Mother’s Day, plus you’ll find a craft and food fair.

National Botanic Garden of Wales Mother’s Day Fair, £10.45pp for adults, children £5, mums and under-5s free.

Scottish spa break

Treat your mum to an indulgent spa day at Stobo Castle, nestled among the Scottish Borders. Relax in the sauna, then lounge by the pool, which overlooks stunning countryside. There’s a range of treatments, from facials to holistic therapies you can book for her too. If it’s a sunny day, be sure to make time to explore the Japanese Water Garden.

The Revive Spa Day includes a relaxing 15-minute water massage; three-course lunch; use of the spa facilities; fitness, relaxation and aqua classes; plus complementary slippers and use of bathrobes.

£99pp Mon-Fri, £119pp Sat and Sun; stobocastle.co.uk

Afternoon tea in York

Step into the elegant Grand Hotel in York and indulge in its delicious Grand Afternoon Tea, where you’ll be presented with an elaborate tower of sweet and savoury treats on a silver stand in the five-star hotel’s The Rise Restaurant.

The Grand Afternoon Tea, £25.50 per person; thegrandyork.co.uk

Looking for more afternoon tea ideas closer to home? Here are some more of the best afternoon teas in the UK for a little indulgence.

Flower arranging in Gloucestershire

Take your mum to the Tudor Farmhouse Hotel in the Forest of Dean for a Mother’s Day flower-arranging workshop. Afterwards, relax over a delicious afternoon tea.

Mother’s Day Flowers workshop, 21 March, £50pp including afternoon tea;

Traditional baking in West Sussex

If your mum’s a foodie, take her to the National Trust’s Saddlescombe Farm in West Sussex, where you’ll experience making your own bread or pizza in a clay oven. And while the dough rises, you’ll discover more about the history of bread-making at the farm on a guided tour.

Mother’s Day Baking at Saddlescombe Farm, £14 for adults, £7 for children

Hopefully, these fabulous events will give you a taster of what’s on around the country – and some inspo to help you spoil your mum – and yourself – this Mother’s Day. And if you can’t get booked on to anything, remember spending time with you is the best gift you can give her.