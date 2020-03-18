We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars,” is the famous quote by E.M. Forster.
And we have to agree! Selfless, thoughtful and often the ones that keeps everything ticking along in the background, mums certainly deserve to be celebrated with a little something from our edit of the best Mother’s Day gifts on the high street.
Mother’s Day (Sunday 22nd March) is the perfect time to show your mum how much you care with a token of your affection – whether that means a touching message in a card, a pretty bouquet of flowers, or perhaps a bottle of something special.
On average, people will start planning their Mother’s Day gifts nine days before with flowers (52 per cent), a card (50 per cent) and a meal out (24 per cent) the most bought presents for Mums, according to research from Ancestry UK. But how about something a little more personal this Mother’s Day?
It’s a lovely excuse to treat your mum to a little bit of luxury. And with so many affordable options out there, generous Mother’s Day gifting needn’t break the bank, either.
A bottle of Aluna Coconut Rum (currently on offer for just £20!) is sure to jazz up any drinks stand, while a pretty personalised Mama necklace (£29) is the perfect choice for fashion-forward mums. Try a tour of a Cotswolds distillery for just £15, or inspire green-fingered mums to bring the outside in with stylish hanging pots for less than £20. A scented candle (£22) or box of champagne truffles (£15) make for the perfect excuse for a moment of calm and self-care; perhaps the best gift you can give a busy mum!
Read on for GoodtoKnow’s edit of the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2020…
Charbonnel et Walker Pink Champagne Truffles, £15
These luxurious champagne truffles are a delicious way to celebrate the big day! For a moment of indulgence in a busy mum’s schedule.
M&S Mule Slippers, £19.50
Is there any more Mother’s Day-appropriate gift than slippers? And these aren’t just any slippers, they’re M&S slippers. Ok, we know that joke is a little old hat, but seriously, these mule slippers with a wonderfully soft fluffy lining are exceptionally comfy.
White Company Wild Rhubarb, £
The White Company candles are iconic - and we particularly love their botanical variations, which look stunning as a table centre-piece. The Wild Rhubarb scent is perfect for spring, with sweet, dewy notes of freesia buds, plum blossom and juicy red apples.
Tisserand The Little Box of Relaxation, £13
This little box of calm will help busy mums destress, with three natural essential oils; mind calm, inner harmony and total de-stress.
Aluna Coconut Rum, £24.95
Tired of gin? Try this super light coconut rum instead. Shoppers on the Waitrose website have praised the drink’s delicious taste, recommending it as a shot in hot chocolate, or with soda and lime for a lighter mojito. And it's available in Waitrose!
Lacura Pink Clay & Golden Glow Multi-Mask, £6.99
This fast-acting face mask is the perfect excuse for some me-time. Containing extracts of mangosteen and pomegranate, this facial treatment encourages a healthy glow, leaving skin feeling soft and revitalised.
Mama Rose Gold-Tone Necklace, £29
This Fossil necklace is a great option for fashion-focused mums. This pretty rose gold necklace is understated and will look great with a plain t-shirt.
Black Bee Mother’s Day Honey, £10
Buy your mum a gift that’s good for the planet, too. This pot of British honey from Blackbee Honey is available in a lovely customised tube. Just simply add your mum’s name to the order notes on the basket page.
Sleep Aromatherapy Calm Your Mind Lavender Bath Salts, £4.99
These calming salts will turn any bathroom into a relaxing sanctuary, with soothing lavender and ylang ylang that will help you calm the mind and aid a restful night's sleep.
M&S Ombre Mug, £3
This super-affordable mug is a stylish way to enjoy a morning cuppa - alongside breakfast in bed, of course. Plus, it comes in a range of calming hues.
Mkouo Ceramic Hanging Flower Pots, £19.99
These sweet plant pots will bring a new lease of life to any bedroom. Tasteful and simple in their design, these are perfect for bringing the outside in - one of the key interiors looks for 2020. Perfect for mums who are ahead of the trends!
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum, £25
This nightly treat will soothe saw lips with naturally-derived camellia, rose and lavender oils.
Make Box Craft Subscription Box, £24.99 per month
The perfect gift for mums who like to discover new skills. These handy boxes have everything you need to make stunning pieces for the home with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions.
offer La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum, £28.50
Specifically formulated for those concerned with dehydration, skin irregularities and wrinkles, this high-tech skincare buy is the perfect choice for mums who love trying the latest skincare.
Cartwright & Butler Mother’s Day Gift Box, £19
This is such a sweet gift for mums, including a range of tasty treats, perfect for tea time.
White Company Clayton Bud Vase, £6
This delightful vase is elegant and simple - the perfect way to display a single bud, or small posy. Why not treat her to a few vases, for a stunning table centrepiece?