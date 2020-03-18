We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars,” is the famous quote by E.M. Forster.

And we have to agree! Selfless, thoughtful and often the ones that keeps everything ticking along in the background, mums certainly deserve to be celebrated with a little something from our edit of the best Mother’s Day gifts on the high street.



Mother’s Day (Sunday 22nd March) is the perfect time to show your mum how much you care with a token of your affection – whether that means a touching message in a card, a pretty bouquet of flowers, or perhaps a bottle of something special.

On average, people will start planning their Mother’s Day gifts nine days before with flowers (52 per cent), a card (50 per cent) and a meal out (24 per cent) the most bought presents for Mums, according to research from Ancestry UK. But how about something a little more personal this Mother’s Day?

It’s a lovely excuse to treat your mum to a little bit of luxury. And with so many affordable options out there, generous Mother’s Day gifting needn’t break the bank, either.

A bottle of Aluna Coconut Rum (currently on offer for just £20!) is sure to jazz up any drinks stand, while a pretty personalised Mama necklace (£29) is the perfect choice for fashion-forward mums. Try a tour of a Cotswolds distillery for just £15, or inspire green-fingered mums to bring the outside in with stylish hanging pots for less than £20. A scented candle (£22) or box of champagne truffles (£15) make for the perfect excuse for a moment of calm and self-care; perhaps the best gift you can give a busy mum!

Read on for GoodtoKnow’s edit of the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2020…