Young mum shares video of unassisted home birth in her bathtub

A young mum who gave birth at home unassisted has shared the video on her YouTube channel.

Vlogger Legaci Allong went into labour at and had a home birth in her bathtub of her home in Canada.

She lives with her husband Chazz Fall and their children Prince, four, Romeo, two and new baby Hero.

Legaci chose to document her most recent experience on YouTube, to give mums an insight into home birthing.

In the video, Legaci explained that she gave birth to her son Hero without medication or assistance.

Legaci’s 24 minute vlog sees the build up to her birth, and shows the first special moments with her son as she cradles him in the bath.

The mum-of-three often shares personal videos of her young family and offers insight into the realities of motherhood.

Speaking about filming her latest birth, the YouTuber said she wanted to “inspire” other mums to make their own birth choices.

She added, “Of course, giving birth on YouTube came with all these extra challenges and considerations, too – things you wouldn’t ordinarily think about during labour like lighting, battery life and angles, to make sure it’s all family friendly and there’s no nudity.”

Along with her YouTube channel, Legaci has a virtual company that offers support and advice for expectant mums.

She said, “Thankfully I’ve never got any negativity for sharing my life on YouTube. I get lots of messages from women who say that my tips have helped them have the home birth they wanted.”

Baby Hero seems to be doing well, and Legaci has shared more updates about him via Instagram.

Her most recent post reads, ‘The universe blessed me with another gift, I couldn’t imagine living without ❤️’

Since the video, she’s received an outpouring of well-wishes.

Congratulations to Legaci on her new arrival!