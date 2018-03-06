Mum warns parents about the dangers of Mini Eggs after her daughter’s tragic death

A mum has shared a stark warning with other parents about the potential danger of Mini Eggs to little ones.

Writing on parenting site Mums Advice under the username ‘xGemx’, she relayed the heartbreaking story of how her daughter died aged 5 after getting one of the chocolate treats stuck in her throat.

‘With Easter coming up I want to warn you all about another deadly choking hazard, one that tragically took away my child. It has been just short of three years since my precious little girl Sophie passed away,’ she began.

‘She had choked on a Mini Egg and I was unable to dislodge it, even with back slaps and pushing up under her ribs. I had done a first aid course six months prior to this event so all the techniques to help a choking child were still fresh in my mind but it didn’t help.’

She continued by discussing the moment Sophie’s situation took a turn for the worse, despite doing everything she could to try and help.

‘I watched the light slip from my baby’s eyes, I tried in vain to save her,’ she continued.

The mum then used her own horrifying tale to urge mothers and fathers to keep an eye on their own kids when they’re eating the sugary Cadbury snack.

‘If your children enjoy these chocolate treats please watch them extra close and remind them to sit down whilst eating them or avoid them altogether,’ she said.

‘Please parents be careful I would hate to know another child had been harmed by these Easter treats. If just one person reads this and watches their toddler, child or teen extra close when eating these my daughter’s death will not be in vain.’

Upon seeing the post, a spokesperson from Cadbury stressed how the brand puts clear warning about the possible dangers of Mini Eggs on the packaging.

‘We were saddened by this tragic event as the safety of our customers is of the upmost importance to us,’ they responded.

‘We ensure that all of our Cadbury Mini Eggs packaging very clearly carries the following warning: Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4.’