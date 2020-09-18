We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Now you may have been trying out some imaginative Elf On The Shelf ideas to monitor your child's behaviour in the run up to Christmas this year - to ensure they stay off Santa's naughty list and avoid finding a lump of coal in their stocking on Christmas morning.

But have you ever considered who is watching the Elf? Who is monitoring his behaviour to make sure it’s more peppermint candy canes than shots at three o’clock in the morning?

As these parents found, there are some hilariously alternative and extremely naughty Elf On A Shelf ideas out there, and we’d keep an eye out in case your Elf is up to any of this…

1. This Elf who kindly offered to help out with the baking

2. This Elf who’s just had enough already

3. This Elf who was feeling ignored

4. These elves have gone on strike!

5. This elf let his snowman friend melt…

6. This elf is tampering with the Oreos

