When is Odd Socks Day 2020 and what is it all about?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It sounds like a day to celebrate the socks long lost to the washing machine but Odd Socks Day 2020 means a whole lot more than that.

For many people in the UK, Odd Socks Day 2020 marks an important occasion for awareness in schools as it teaches children how to spot the signs of bullying, but it’s also a special day in the workplace as organisers work to raise money and gather resources.

Research from the Anti-Bullying Alliance has revealed that 1 in 4 children reported they were being bullied a lot or “always” in 2016. While the risk of bullying decreased the older children became, those children who were bullied at school enjoyed going less and had poorer relationships with their teachers. They were also less likely to feel safe going to school or included in their class.

So what exactly is this unique day all about and how does it help?

What is Odd Socks Day?

Odd Socks Day is the first day of anti-bullying week, where both adults and children are encouraged to wear odd socks to school or work to raise awareness of bullying.

Although the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the charity who invented the day, does suggest a £1 donation from all those who take part, it’s not essential. Ultimately, they want the day to be fun for everyone and to give people a chance to express themselves and what makes them unique.

The theme this year is United Against Bullying and the charity have worked with over 400 people, a mixture of school staff and young people to make it happen. Their manifesto for 2020 is: “This year, more than ever, we’ve witnessed the positive power that society can have when we come together to tackle a common challenge.

“Anti-Bullying Week is no different. Bullying has a long lasting effect on those who experience and witness it. But by channelling our collective power, through shared efforts and shared ambitions, we can reduce bullying together. From parents and carers, to teachers and politicians, to children and young people, we all have a part to play in coming together to make a difference.

“We’re all a piece in the puzzle, and together, we’re united against bullying.”

It’s a chance for schools to take the time to educate children about everything from cyberbullying to recognising that the differences in others are positive, rather than negative. Each campaign has been a huge success as it reached over 7 million young people last year in 75% of all schools around the country and over 5 million children alone are expected to take part in Odd Socks Day 2020.

When is Odd Socks Day 2020?

Odd socks day is technically Monday November 16, but events run throughout the week and it will depend on the school’s timetable whether they have Odd Socks Day on the first day of Anti-Bullying Week.

The awareness week runs from Monday all the way through to Friday November 16, so there’s plenty of time to dig around in the sock drawer for some odd pairings.

How to take part in Odd Socks Day 2020

The best way to take part in Odd Socks Day 2020 is through activities and donations. Here are some of the ways to get stuck in:

Wear odd socks to school or work

Donate £1 to the charity through their Virgin Money donation page

Share a photo of your odd socks online using the hastag, #oddsocksday and #anti-bullyingweek and tag @andyoddsock and @abaonline

Video of the Week

Schools will also have their own range of activities planned, such as an assembly to raise awareness about all the different (and new) forms of bullying that take place, workshops in classes with activity packs and even competitions for the best odd socks around.

It’s a yearly event so if you’ve missed Odd Socks Day 2020, don’t worry as it will be back next year with a new manifesto and another chance to wear the weirdest socks in your drawer.