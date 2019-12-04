36 of the best old wives’ tales to predict the sex of your baby

Is it possible for old wives' tales to predict the sex of your baby? We take a look at some of the most popular ways of guessing the gender of your impending arrival.

If however you’re here to be amazed by the sheer volume of old wives’ tales there are surrounding how to predict if you’re having a boy or girl before your scan you’ve hit the nail on the head. From the classic ‘carrying the baby high or low’ to particular pregnancy symptoms like bigger boobs, we’ve rounded up 35 things we’ve heard people throw about to attribute a sex to an unborn child.

Be prepared to be amazed…

1. It’s a girl if… Starting on a common one, apparently if you’re carrying your baby quite high then you’re expecting a girl. Just don’t ask us how to prove that…

2. It’s a boy if…

You keep getting headaches. A common pregnancy symptom is headaches, but apparently this relates specifically to carrying boys. Any mother of boys could probably testify to this after birth – beforehand however, we’re not so sure.

3. It’s a girl if…

Your boobs have suddenly taken on Page 3 proportions. While some of us might like a cup-sized boost we’re almost certain breasts swell during every pregnancy – but if you say so….

4. It’s a boy if…

You aren’t sleeping very much. This could also have something to do with growing another human inside you, back ache, stomach pain, etc, etc, etc. Disclaimer: May also happen to mothers of girls.

5. It’s a girl if…

The baby’s dad hasn’t put on weight. Now you might be thinking, ‘what’s that got to do with it?’ but don’t shoot the messenger, that’s just what we’ve heard.

6. It’s a boy if…

You’re looking radiant and fabulous. You know that glow people speak of while you’re feeling sweaty and needing the loo every five minutes? Perhaps it’s the same thing.

7. It’s a girl if…

Your face changes. That’s all there is to that one so we’re not entirely sure in what way your face should change, or how far the transformation will go, but we can only hope it’s tantamount to the best facial going. Good luck.

8. It’s a boy if…

You pick up a mug by its handle. Yes, that really is one. So if you’re desperate for a little girl you might have to start clenching teacups between your teeth to get your caffeine fix. Please just be aware of hot liquids.

9. It’s a girl if…

The hair on your legs is growing normally. Could not possibly say what abnormal leg hair growth is but we’re slightly scared now.

10. It’s a boy if…

In case you thought these were going a little mainstream, this old wives’ tale claims that if your nose widens you’re in for a baby boy at the end of your nine months. And no, you’re not alone, we too were left wondering why we hadn’t thought of that.

11. It’s a girl if…

You can eat bread but hate eating the end bit of a loaf of bread. This has nothing to do with previous preferences, obviously.

12. It’s a boy if…

Your mum’s hair colour is naturally grey. We assume they mean your mother’s hair has turned grey in later life, not that she was born with grey hair – but we wouldn’t rule anything out.

13. It’s a girl if…

Your other half’s avoiding you due to your mood swings of mammoth proportions. Otherwise known as perfectly reasonable, natural hormones.

14. It’s a boy if…

You like eating the end of a loaf of bread. Like number 11, but the opposite, because boys and girls like completely opposite things, always.

15. It’s a girl if…

You haven’t suffered from morning sickness. Pretty little, feminine girls couldn’t possibly cause a gag reflex.

16. It’s a boy if…

You’re not the only one piling on the pounds, your partner’s gaining weight right along with you. They call it supportive scoffing in some parts of the world.

17. It’s a girl if…

This is a bit of a tenuous one but never mind, we’re here now – apparently if a threaded needle held over your hand swings in circles you’re having a girl.

18. It’s a boy if…

Your wedding ring suspended on thread over your bump moves from side to side. If you’re not married then we just don’t how to say this, you might never know the sex of your child before its birth.

19. It’s a girl if…

While in bed, you sleep with your pillow facing south. Moving on.

20. It’s a boy if...

While in bed, you sleep with your pillow to the north. If your bedroom isn’t laid out to accommodate this you better think quick if it’s a little boy you’re after.

21. It’s a girl if…

Your hair gets reddish highlights to it. If you’ve got black hair this one probably doesn’t apply to you, and perhaps everyone else.

22. It’s a boy if…

A threaded needle held over your hand swings sideways. They’re all sounding a little similar at this stage but we suggest using blue thread, just to conform to gender stereotyping and urge that little boy to get on his way.

23. It’s a girl if…

Your face has become rounder and you have rosy cheeks. We’ve found eating doughnuts can also have this effect.

24. It’s a boy if…

You’re in labour during the full moon. So just keep the moon’s cycles in mind when you’re trying for a little one then.

25. It’s a girl if…

This one we really hope is true. Apparently you can forget not being able to sleep during pregnancy if you’re expecting a little lady, instead you’ll sleep like a baby.

26. It’s a boy if…

Your feet are always cold. If between November and February this could also signal winter.

27. It’s a girl if…

You can’t stop eating sweet things. This one’s obvious, you know how the rhyme goes. Sugar and spice and all things nice, that’s what little girls are made of.

28. It’s a boy if...

You’re carrying the baby low. We’re not sure if this has anything to do with impatience to be born, but we like to think it does.

29. It’s a girl if…

You’re not getting headaches. Just like the one about if you’re having headaches you’re having a boy, but different.

30. It’s a boy if…

You can’t eat enough meat or cheese. Men like meat, so boys must like meat, so you’ll crave meat if you’re having a boy. Simple really.

31. It’s a girl if…

When you’re asked to show someone your hands, you show them palm up. Warning: People could trick you with this one by specifically asking to see your palms. Be alert.

32. It’s a boy if…

You’re craving salt or salty foods. Again, nothing to do with previous preferences.

33. It’s a girl if…

You’re always drinking orange juice, you can’t get enough of it. We’re guessing this means more than one glass a day, but we can’t be sure.

34. It’s a boy or girl if…

We’ve really saved the best ’til (almost) last. It’s an old wives tale that mixing your urine with drain cleaner will show the sex of the baby. ‘The drano test’ supposedly detects something in a pregnant woman’s urine that will change the colour of the drano to show the sex of the baby. Bluish yellow means it’s a boy and greenish brown means it’s a girl.

35. It’s a boy or girl if…

Baking soda has a similar reaction. Apparently, women expecting a boy who add their urine to baking soda will find that it fizzes, whilst those with a girl in the oven won’t get a reaction. Apparently, it’s to do with changes in hormones and the level of acid in your wee – who knew?

36. It’s a girl if…

Your wedding ring suspended on thread over your bump moves in circles. We’re not entirely sure why you would be doing this in the first place, but if you are, and it swings in circles then congratulations on your little girl.